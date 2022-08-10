York County Fair a sweet memory as school enrichment begins

Now that the York County Fair has wrapped up, next on the agenda is preparing for school enrichment and taking 4-H programming into the local schools.

The first project for the extension staff is teaching handwashing to nearly every elementary classroom in the county.

They are working to implement a new college and career success program this fall, along with offering a variety of leadership, agriculture, STEM, and health education through school enrichment programming.

“One of my favorite times is in the spring when we offer our embryology program to local schools,” said Amanda Hackenkamp, York County extension assistant.

It brings a lot of joy and fun to the lessons, and it is wonderful to work with the youth so closely over the three and a half weeks, she said.

There are 243 youth enrolled in York County 4-H this year. Many participated in workshops throughout the year, a few competed at state level public speaking and Premiere Animal Science Events (PASE) while others showcased their skills and talents at the York County Fair Aug. 4-7.

This summer, youth had the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of activities ranging from babysitting, welding, macramé, hand knitting, embroidery, building cornhole boards, making resin/clay jewelry, and more, Hackenkamp said.

Workshops were taught by extension staff and community members, including some of their own 4-H members. A camper and counselor participated in the Junior Regional 4-H Camp held in Genoa June 1-3. The kids enjoyed learning outdoors with fishing, wildlife and participating in ropes courses and swimming, Hackenkamp said.

The York extension office partners with other local organizations to help provide alternate learning opportunities for other community youth. Some of these have been a rocketry camp and a baking program through York Parks and Recreation, teaching summer reading programs with the local library, and co-hosting a progressive agriculture safety day through the York County Farm Bureau.

York extension is also part of a larger community project providing an EntrepreneurShip Investigation program in which youth are selected for a two-week program where they design, develop and sell a product. Local businesses provide mentorships during the development process.

When EntrepreneurShip wraps up, Hackenkamp says there’s a big treat for the participants: “It’s exciting for the kids to sell their product at the end of the program during York’s Balloon Days.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.