For 15-year-old Emily Brhel, nature and art go hand-in-hand: A passion for birding has given wings to her artistic ability, which in turn serves to inform her multifaceted educational endeavors.
This enthusiastic young birder will offer a presentation for all ages at the Blue Hill Public Library Tuesday, April 25 at 2 p.m. Her photography and artwork, along with informational cards, is on display at the library and may be viewed free of charge during regular hours.
Brhel’s birding career began in the spring of 2020 during the COVID lockdown when her mom, looking for ways to engage three children, introduced Brhel to the Great Backyard Bird Count.
“I decided to give it a go and was immediately hooked,” said Brhel.
She avidly recorded all species she saw, writing down those she could name and quickly looking up those she couldn’t.
“I use art to convey the beauty and detail I see in the natural world in an accurate, yet understandable way,” she said.
A recent feather in her cap was having her watercolor, “Great Blue Heron,” and her linocut print, “Dancing Crane,” accepted into Stuhr Museum’s Wings Over the Platte exhibition, a professionally juried, adult-level art show.
Since Brhel’s initial foray into birding, her work in the field has only expanded, as she has presented media to eBird, iNaturalist, and Xeno-canto. Brhel also submits data to NestWatch and transcribes old nesting data on Zooniverse. She exhibits bird posters and essays through 4-H and has placed in the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center’s build-and-design birdhouse project. The current year finds Brhel participating in the American Birding Association’s Young Birder of the Year contest.
In her bid to become Young Birder of the Year, Brhel developed a K-12 curriculum for a community conservation module. Other contest modules included keeping a detailed field notebook of birding excursions, photography and illustration, in which she submitted a collection of linocut artwork she’d created. Her submissions are now in the process of being mailed around the country for evaluation by individual judges.
While her contest standing may be up in the air at the moment, Brhel is not letting the grass grow under her feet. She’s already planning for next year, with the goal of creating a “birdability” project for Braille and American Sign Language users.
At times, she’ll spend a couple of hours a day birding, setting a time in the morning to go out and observe. Often, however, birding happens while she’s in the car, traveling down the road to various activities.
Creating sketches to go with her birding comes in spurts as time permits. Brhel began drawing at a young age. More recently, her grandmother, Mary Fran Wallace, formerly of the Pauline area, has been teaching Brhel various mediums such as acrylic, watercolor, graphite pencil, ink and oils. Her aunt, Blue Hill High School graduate Danielle Wallace Dewees, taught her the linocut process.
A linocut print - examples of which are on display at the library - may take a couple of days to make, Brhel said. First, she has to sketch out her ideas. Once she settles on a drawing she likes, she then transfers it to a linoleum block, carves the image, applies ink, and prints the image on paper.
The daughter of Mike and Rita Brhel of Fairfield, Emily and siblings Rachel and Nathan are active in homeschool co-ops in both Grand Island and Hastings. Brhel enjoys singing and playing flute, violin and piano with homeschool musical groups. The three Brhel siblings also perform as a violin trio at area nursing homes.
Not surprisingly, biology and herpetology - the study of reptiles and amphibians - are among Brhel’s preferred coursework.
Asked about her preferences in the world of ornithology, she said: “My favorites are ever-changing. At the moment I really like the Dark-eyed Junco; it stays here for the winter. I also really like sparrows, just the variety between species.”
The Brhel family’s involvement in 4-H has fueled her participation in a range of activities, including livestock and poultry exhibition, photography, gardening, and writing essays on a variety of topics. If all of that weren’t enough, she works at Clay Center Critter Care, volunteers as a living history apprentice at the Stuhr Museum, and helps run her church’s livestream.
Brhel’s mother, Rita Wallace Brhel, grew up in the Pauline area and is a 1999 graduate of Blue Hill High School.
Emily Brhel’s artwork will be on display at the Blue Hill Public Library throughout April and the first half of May. The library is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.