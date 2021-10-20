Forage for all

HydroGreen expands indoor growing system in preparation for partnership with large Wyoming dairy

From a prototype set up in South Dakota in 2015 to its first industrial scale installation, HydroGgreen has grown its “land on a stand” concept of creator Dihl Grohs into a full-blown system that could be an answer to dealing with water shortages brought on by a changing climate.

HydgroGreen is an automated system for growing forage indoors. It produces fresh feed in six days using 90% less water than irrigated fields and a fraction of the land.

“Hay is pretty expensive around the world, especially in drought areas,” said Jim Lere of HydroGreen, speaking at an open house tour of their research facility and factory in northern Sioux Falls Sept. 8.

They system grows barley or other small grains on a series of conveyor belts. The sugar-rich product can replace molasses, sugar beet or cane as a component of a cattle diet.

“Drought has driven demand significantly, especially on the small farm side,” said Dan Schmidt, HydroGreen’s new president, brought on last October.

The appeal of HydroGreen is consistency, he said, despite the weather or the season.

“Every day, every morning you’ll have fresh on-farm feed,” he said.

Greens are grown indoors where all it takes is seeds, water and light, he pointed out. No fertilizer is used. From that, it can product anywhere from 3,000 of forage a day to 30,000 pounds or more.

The original model was designed to feed a herd of about 100 cows, depending on their rations. The latest version, the GLS808 has forage growing eight levels high, and it can be scaled up from there.