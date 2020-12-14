Form of U.S. involvement in Asia-Pacific region debated

The dawning of a new year and a new decade heralds new opportunities for Nebraska producers.
One of the things that will impact farmers and ranchers most will be trade issues. According to most experts, the primary area of concern is the Asia-Pacific trade region.
“I have spoken to many Nebraska producers,” said Jill O’Donnell, director of the Yeutter Institute at UNL. “They regard trade in the Asia-Pacific markets to be important.”
O’Donnell and her colleagues have been following the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. This is the trade agreement that evolved from the Trans-Pacific Partnership after the U.S. withdrew from the negotiating process.
Members of the CPTPP are: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. According to reports, these countries’ combined economies represent about 13.4 percent of the global gross domestic product (approximately $13.5 trillion).
Being able to re-engage in the Asia-Pacific trade region will perhaps be one of the most serious topics facing a new administration. A topic with far-reaching implications for Nebraska farmers and ranchers, O’Donnell said.
“The Asia-Pacific encompasses 60% of the world’s population,” she said. “That’s where the markets will be in 2021 and beyond.”
She said that the CPTPP – among other things – eliminated tariffs, established rules for state-owned enterprises and labor, and “promotes an alternative to state-led capitalism” in the region. These are all areas which affect agribusiness.
“Joining the CPTPP would be a slow process for the U.S.,” O’Donnell said. “But, I feel there is a path if that is what is considered to be the best option.”
Some trade experts, including Wendy Cutler, Vice President of the Asia Society Policy Institute (and one of the authors of the original TPP), believe U.S. participation in the CPTPP is crucial.
In a report, she cites: the “economic importance of the Asia-Pacific region” and “concerns about Beijing’s economic model” as the primary reasons for American involvement. O’Donnell substantiates these matters.
“In the Asia-Pacific region, economic growth is expected to exceed 6% in 2021,” O’Donnell said. “That is greater than outlooks for the U.S. or Europe.”
Both experts believe that the rise of China sparks the most concern for free and open trade in the Asia-Pacific area. Keeping shipping lanes open in the South China Sea and the habitual unfair and unreasonable trade practices of the Beijing regime topped the list.
Cutler claims that the pandemic response has revealed grave vulnerabilities in the region’s supply networks. She believes that the common standards of the CPTPP could serve to establish a trusted supply chain and that deepening trade relations with Asia-Pacific countries would secure that system.
A report by trade specialists Michael J. Green and Matthew P. Goodman stated that many authorities claim the trade deal will reduce the participants’ reliance on Chinese trade and “bring the signatories closer to the United States.” This could open markets for American agribusiness to more sector-specific agreements, O’Donnell said.
“Sector-specific means a sector of the economy,” she said. “Such as the U.S.-Japan phase one deal which was limited in scope to primarily ag.”
Cutler states that it will be a major challenge for the U.S. to re-engage with the signatories of the CPTPP. It is understandable, therefore, to wonder if getting involved is worth the effort. She believes that the trade agreement is “one of the most impactful ways the United States can work with like-minded countries in the region” to curtail China.
O’Donnell agrees, but said there are options to engaging in the region. She mentions working with established organizations such as the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Forum, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or even the G-20 Group and the World Trade Organization as another avenue to achieve the same goals.
“Even bilateral agreements, such as our pact with Japan, would produce results,” O’Donnell said. “The fact is, U.S. engagement in the Asia-Pacific region is critical.”
