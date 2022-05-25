Free public library box to be built by Sandhills FFA

Woodworking has re-emerged as a big draw for FFA members in the Sandhills chapter in Dunning, Nebraska.
The 22 students in the FFA chapter at Sandhills High School in Blaine County have been building end tables, and their next project will be to build a free public library box for their community.
“My students all have an enthusiasm to learn and grow. We are adding new classes next year, trying new teams and doing more projects,” FFA adviser Michelle Valdez said.
The students also worked with each of the local elementary classrooms this year to share an agricultural lesson with them, including making homemade ice cream with the young children using simple items typically found at home. Not only was it a popular lesson, it was fun for the FFA members doing the teaching.
Making the trip to the Nebraska state FFA convention in early April was a great opportunity. The chapter was recognized for participating in the connecting chapters program, and Reece Zutavern was awarded his state FFA degree.
Students compete in livestock management, meats and natural resources.
Junior high members got to attend for the very first time. They competed in quiz bowl and participated in the Junior High Academy.
Valdez said she was very pleased with the state convention, noting it was the first in-person convention for her students, as well as herself as adviser at Sandhills.
As she put it: “We rocked it.”
There are 22 students in the FFA chapter at Sandhills. Valdez was an FFA advisor in California for nine years before coming to Sandhills this school year. She spent much of her childhood in southern California in the middle of the city, but she grew up showing and raising all the farm animals.
“We just kept them at other places,” she said.
The Sandhills fundraisers include fruit sales, and they will add a pie sale and a live labor auction next year.
They brainstorming new ideas for the next school year, Valdez said.
Although their communities in the Sandhills region are spread apart, they’re figuring out how to host a “drive through barbecue.”
|Thanks to the Sandhills FFA for sharing their Homemade Ice Cream recipe!
Pour the heavy whipping cream, vanilla, sugar and salt into a mixing bowl and stir well.
Pour the ice cream mixture into a small coffee can or quart size bag and secure tightly. Place the small coffee can/quart size bag into the center of the large can or gallon size bag.
Surround the small coffee can/bag with about one inch of ice, then sprinkle a heavy helping of rock salt on top. Add another layer of ice and then more salt. Continue layering until the salt and ice reach the very top of the coffee can or bag.
Secure the lid on the extra large coffee can or bag. Roll and shake the coffee can/bag back and forth. Vigorous rolling or shaking is needed for 15 or more minutes. Heat and humidity will affect the rolling time.
As you roll the can/shake, the ice will melt. Add more salt and more ice, draining some of the water as needed. When you check on your ice cream to see if it’s frozen, ensure that you don’t let the salty ice water drip into your ingredients or your ice cream will taste salty.
Once it has reached a soft serve/frozen consistency. Put in a bowl and add toppings.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.