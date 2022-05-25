Free public library box to be built by Sandhills FFA

2 cups of heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1/2 cup sugar

Pinch of salt Pour the heavy whipping cream, vanilla, sugar and salt into a mixing bowl and stir well. Pour the ice cream mixture into a small coffee can or quart size bag and secure tightly. Place the small coffee can/quart size bag into the center of the large can or gallon size bag. Surround the small coffee can/bag with about one inch of ice, then sprinkle a heavy helping of rock salt on top. Add another layer of ice and then more salt. Continue layering until the salt and ice reach the very top of the coffee can or bag. Secure the lid on the extra large coffee can or bag. Roll and shake the coffee can/bag back and forth. Vigorous rolling or shaking is needed for 15 or more minutes. Heat and humidity will affect the rolling time. As you roll the can/shake, the ice will melt. Add more salt and more ice, draining some of the water as needed. When you check on your ice cream to see if it’s frozen, ensure that you don’t let the salty ice water drip into your ingredients or your ice cream will taste salty. Once it has reached a soft serve/frozen consistency. Put in a bowl and add toppings.