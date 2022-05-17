Full-scale Cattlemen’s Ball set for June 3-4 in Cass County

With big-hearted Nebraskans and others from across the region ready to connect and give the boot to cancer, plans are in place for the widely-heralded ‘Cattlemen’s Ball’ June 3 and 4 at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, Nebraska.

Each year, different co-host couples oversee this two-day, action-packed event that raises funds for cancer research, treatment and prevention.

This year, Mark and Candi Rathe are one of co-host couples along with Louisville veterinarian Dr. Scott Lubben and his wife Karen. They have been planning it for over a year and said they are on board for a full-fledged Cattlemen’s Ball.

“Absolutely, it takes a full year,” Mark Rathe said of the planning time. “Because of COVID, the 2020 ball was canceled, then held in 2021. We’ve been working on this for a year and a half.”

The two-day event is a time of food, music and fun all while supporting cancer treatment and research. Country star John Michael Montgomery will headline the event along with singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux, son of the late rodeo cowboy and singer Chris LeDoux, and Nebraska native Tommy O’Keeffe.

“The best part of the deal is that 90% of funds raised go to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center and the remaining 10% go to local health and wellness initiatives,” said Rathe.

The 2021 Cattlemen’s Ball raised $1,750,000 for cancer research, treatment and prevention.

The event is held in a different location each year, allowing host communities to showcase their area of the state.

A full-time veterinarian Dr. Lubben and his wife Karen volunteered as co-hosts because cancer has hit very close to home for both of them.

“Cancer has meant a lot to our family. My dad died of stomach cancer at 57. I am the same age now as he was when he passed. My wife just lost her mom in January to colon cancer,” said Dr. Lubben, a native of southeast Nebraska.

Ken Cowan, director of the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center, said despite cancer being the number one cause of death for people under 85, over 20 million Americans are cancer survivors.

“More and more people every year are surviving the disease due to more effective therapies and earlier diagnosis,” he said.

Cowan noted that the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, which opened on the Omaha campus five years ago, is one of 70 cancer centers that the National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated as a special center of excellence in research.

“We’re the only NCI-designated center in Nebraska, and our new cancer facility totally integrates cancer research and cancer care in one facility and is the finest cancer center facility in the U.S.,” he said.

The Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center was originally known as the Eppley Center. However, the name was changed in 2017 to honor a donation given by Pamela Buffet in honor of her husband, Fred. Fred died in 1997 after fighting kidney cancer.

“The host set the goal for $2 million this year, which would be a record-breaking accomplishment,” saidJenna Scherrer,promotions chair for the 2022 Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska.

The Tom Dinsdale Auto Group has donated a 2022 GMC Denali pickup for a raffle. Tickets for the truck raffle are available until June 4, when the raffle will be drawn.

A new event for this year’s event is a draft horse show on Saturday afternoon.

Cattlemen’s Ball also has a partnership with Frontier Cooperative called “Grain For a Cure” in which farmers could donate a portion of their harvest in the form of grain on the market for that day’s prices. Learn more at cattlemensball.com/grain-for-a-cure/

Over 700 hundred volunteers are needed to help serve drinks, set up meals, and help with general security. Volunteer information can be found at cattlemensball.com.

Rathe said tickets must be purchased on or before May 20, since they need to know the headcount for food and setup.

Besides the enormous importance of cancer research, treatment and prevention, the event showcases Nebraska beef through The Beef Experience.

Two on-site tents will have a display of different beef breeds common in Nebraska.

“Eight or nine different beef breeds common in Nebraska will be on display, from Texas Longhorns to Wagyu and Piedmontese, and opportunities to taste different beef. Breeders will bring their animals to talk about the different breeds,” said Sheri Wieden, Beef Experience co-chair.

“I grew up about two miles from the fairgrounds where this will be. Cass County 4-H has always been an important part of my life, including showing cattle at the Cass County Fairgrounds. I thought this would be a great opportunity to give back,” Wieden said.

Rathe echoed Wieden’s sentiments.

“It’s a darn good cause, and I’m up for a good challenge,” he said.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

