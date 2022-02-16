Graff is SCC Ag Student of the Month for January

Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus has recognized Julia Graff as the Ag Student of the Month for January.
A native of Hollenberg, Kansas, Graff chose SCC for the small class sizes and the hands-on learning and the “great ag program.” She is studying agricultural management and production.
To be selected as student of the month, ag instructors look at a number of factors including grades, attitude and progress in the program.
“Julie is very studious and works hard, and participates and engages in classroom discussions,” said ag instructor Travis Pralle, who also said other instructors have noticed her work ethic.
“I enjoy the agricultural industry and hope to get into a meaningful line of work,” Graff said.
After graduation, she hopes to attend Kansas State University and continue her studies in the agriculture industry.
Students of the month receive a special certificate, bookstore gift card and the opportunity to be the Ag Student of the Year.