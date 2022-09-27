Husker Harvest Days hub for current and future farmers

Each September, for the last 45 years, producers from across Nebraska and beyond travel far and wide right into the heart of corn and soybean country to partake in Husker Harvest Days, one of the greatest showings of agricultural products and innovations. It was fitting then that the Future Farmers of America also congregated at this annual hub of agriculture in Grand Island, Neb.

Events manager Matt Jungmann said that attendance increased three percent over last year, which totaled more than 100,000 attendees over the three-day event.

FFA members from across Nebraska flocked to the farm show on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Special events held that day for the students included the recognition of state FFA officers during the Nebraska Farmer Hour and an FFA-only session of the Crop Skills Challenge, hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Testing Ag Performance Solutions (TAPS) team.

President of the Heartland FFA chapter Grace Regier has been to Husker Harvest Days each year possible, excluding when the pandemic prevented attendance. She is a high school senior this year.

“We come as a chapter to learn more about agriculture,” Regier said. “We always do the UNL scavenger hunt, which gets us to see more of Husker Harvest Days and all that’s here.”

New exhibitors and booths meant there was much more to take in than previous years.

“We had 70 new exhibitors this year, which was the exciting part of the show,” Jungmann said. “We received a lot of positive comments.”

Senior Maddie Maltseerger, secretary of the Heartland FFA chapter, said that she likes to learn about the new agricultural products but also takes advantage of the fun aspect of the fieldtrip.

“I like to walk around with friends and get free stuff,” Maltseerger said.

With 600 plus exhibitors, there were plenty of booths to find every kind of giveaway necessary for farm work, from five-gallon buckets to N95 masks, there were even earplugs and free trees.

Providing these incentives allows the exhibitors to more easily connect with the broad audience that attends Husker Harvest Days.

“It’s good for us to engage with customers and students to showcase our technology and the solutions we have to agriculture problems,” said Jami Loecker, agronomy service manager for Syngenta.

To promote the newest technology, daily field demonstrations display the newest farm machinery in action. Corn harvesting, strip tilling and haying demonstrations were conducted each day on the 340 acres dedicated to these expositions.

These demonstrations also expose FFA members to the expansive options of implements available and how farm machinery has advanced.

“The giant combine was amazing,” said Klarissa Dowdy, a member of the Amsley FFA chapter. “We were admiring how many buttons there were.”

In addition to the fun and educational aspects of Husker Harvest Days, FFA students also had a chance to give back through community service. FFA chapters were encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to the annual food drive at Husker Harvest Days.

Nebraska FFA chapters donated 14,792 pounds toward Heartland United Way, said Allie Remm, public relations and events specialist for Heartland United Way.

Donations from Husker Harvest Days were distributed September 16 at Conestoga Mall in Grand Island to 21 organizations from four counties in Nebraska—Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick. With the additional contributions from Super Saver and Hy-Vee in Grand Island, over seven tons of food was given.

Husker Harvest Days is a hub of activity for three straight days. It may be the “world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show” but it also offers an educational and engaging experience for producers, families and FFA students.