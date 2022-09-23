A and B Cattle - 100 years of hard work

Over 100 years and five generations of hard work, grit and determination for raising superior Angus cattle earned the Sawyer family of A & B Cattle the Century Award from the American Angus Association.
It was a mixed blessing, as the honor was awarded posthumously to Arlen Sawyer in 2020. After decades of sustaining and growing the family’s herd, Arlen had passed away the previous year in 2019. That was the year the family business marked its 100th year of operation.
The family’s Angus ranch operates from Bassett, Nebraska, but it all began at Arlen Sawyer’s great-grandparents’ farm homesteaded near Howard, South Dakota, northeast of Mitchell in Miner County.
“Each generation has been able to thrive raising Angus cattle, and the fourth and fifth generations want to continue that tradition,” Arlen’s wife, Becky Sawyer said. “We also try to offer our customers the best guarantee available anywhere. After all, we need to make sure our cattle do the job they were intended in all operations.”
Becky now co-owns A & B Cattle with her son Adam Sawyer and daughter Jessica Sawyer-Slingsby. Adam and his wife Jenessa are the day-to-day operations managers of the ranch. Becky continues helping with bookkeeping.
The A & B ranch, carrying the initials of Arlen and Becky, is now officially named Sawyer A & B Cattle, LLC. However, people still know them as A & B Cattle and as a strong, long-time family operation. The Sawyers focus on the Angus traits of calving ease and newborn vigor, accelerated growth to a year of age, moderate mature frame size and good dispositions.
“We have been submitting phenotypic data for over 40 years and genotypic data for over 15 years to more accurately identify those traits,” Becky said. They have an aggressive AI program. They put in many embryos every year, flush their own cows, do some custom embryo work for others, and have a spring and fall cattle calving program.
They require their cattle to be hardy. Like their commercial counterparts in the Sandhills, A & B Cattle doesn’t provide creep feed for calves when cows are summered on native grass.
“We like to measure how well our cows can produce a heavy, hardy calf without supplemental feed,” Becky said. They start weaning calves in September and weigh and review data to sort bull calves.
“If they don’t check all the boxes to be in the bull sale, we castrate them and take them to the feed yard,” Becky said.
Feeding them out at a nearby feed-yard, is an important relationship. For a number of years they have collected and submitted carcass data to the American Angus Association to compare progeny from their young sires to more established AI sires.
“We like to have our own data on a set of steers to compare carcass merit across the breed,” she said, “Phenotypic carcass data is very important to us!”
A & B Cattle holds an annual bull sale on the first Thursday in April at their Bassett ranch. This past year, they included 40 commercial purebred Angus yearling heifers and 10 elite registered Angus females in the sale and plan to sell females at future sales.
A & B Cattle’s beginning is a fascinating historical chapter. Becky’s late husband had a long history in the Angus cattle business. Arlen’s great-grandfather, Richard Cyrus Sawyer, and Richard’s brother, Clyde started farming in 1888 at the family’s original homestead in South Dakota. In 1917, Richard’s son Howard Washington Sawyer, Arlen’s grandfather, took over the family farm. Howard bought his first registered Angus in 1920 in DeSmet, South Dakota, knowing in order to raise good cattle, he had to buy good seed stock. He was issued his lifetime membership in the American Angus Association on Dec. 24, 1919.
By 1930, Sawyer’s Angus Farm had become a well-known name in cattle breeding. Howard’s son, Richard James Sawyer, Arlen’s father, started showing their stock all across the nation before he was 20 years old, usually traveling by train to Chicago, Denver, Portland, and San Francisco. Premiums earned at those shows helped keep the farm afloat during the Depression and Dirty Thirties.
The farm is still owned by family members at Howard, South Dakota but Arlen and Becky established their own A & B Cattle headquarters near Bassett, Nebraska in the early 1980’s.
“It was really important to Arlen that his family was recognized for that century award for 100 years of continuous production of registered Angus cattle,” Becky said. “As those who’ve gone before us, we’ve gone through a lot of transition in the past three years with the passing of Arlen, although Adam and his wife have really stepped up to take over the management. I’m hoping that the fifth generation of Sawyer boys will want to continue this tradition!”