Arlen (posthumously) and Becky Sawyer, A & B Cattle, Bassett, Neb., received the Century Award Nov. 8 during the American Angus Association’s Awards Recognition Dinner at the 2020 137th Annual Meeting in Kansas City, Mo. The award recognizes herds and their owners and families who have been in continuous production of registered Angus cattle for 100 years or more. Pictured are: Adam Sawyer of A & B Cattle,left, Miss American Angus Eva Hinrichsen, Becky Sawyer of A & B Cattle, and Mark McCully, American Angus Association CEO.