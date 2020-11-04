The story behind the Lonesome River Ranch outside Anselmo, Nebraska is one that begins with legendary people.
Fred and Betty Johnson, started their ranch vision in Ohio. One of Fred’s many contributions to the cattle industry was serving as a founding father of the Certified Angus Beef Program. Their son Jeff Johnson grew up with his siblings Sam, Vicki and Cindi on the Ohio ranch where the family established its agricultural roots.
“I grew up in the show barn, showing cattle,” Jeff said. Today, he and his wife Lisa run Lonesome River Ranch.
Lisa also grew up in Ohio where her parents, Jerry and Carole Watkins, spent a lot of time raising and training horses.
“Dad loved Nebraska and would come out every chance he had to help Jeff,” she said.
Jeff married Lisa in 1985, and his dad purchased some more land the next spring that connected to the to the Nebraska ranch.
“He basically said, ‘Take your bride and move west, young man,’” Jeff said.
Upon moving, Jeff told Lisa to “give it a year” and that if she did not like it, they could simply move back.
“But he lied, and I cried for two years,” Lisa said. But her perception has since shifted. “I wouldn’t change a thing, looking back. Nebraska is a great place to raise children and the people here are second to none. We love it here.”
Both of their children, Jesse and Ethan, were born in Nebraska in the early 1990s. Today, they are heavily involved in the ranch while also pursuing their own dreams.
Lisa also continues to pursue her passion for horses. She brought pleasure horses with them when they moved to Nebraska. Now she has reining horses, cow horses, barrel horses and rope horses. They buy prospects, train and sell them, and Lisa prefers to buy them young.
“I like projects and hopefully they will end up as finished ranch, rope or barrel horses to be sold for someone else to enjoy,” she said.
The Lonesome River Ranch portion of this story began in 2012 when Jeff purchased Fred’s ranch after the dispersal of the family’s first ranch, Summitcrest, in 2011. In the dispersal sale, Jeff bought a select group of cows as a start-up herd for Lonesome River. He said he wanted to continue to raise registered Angus cattle and to have a group of solid bulls to sell every year in a bull sale. The ranch near Anselmo is the one his father bought in 1996 when he retired at age 86.
In 2013, the Lonesome River Ranch had its first bull sale with a few guest consigners, Mason Angus, N backward 7, and Pine Hill Farms. They had their first production sale in 2016.
After having sales in March, the date is now the first Saturday in December – Dec. 5 this year.
“It was hard to market females that time of year,” Jeff said.
Marketing bulls in December is a bit more challenging. They are keeping the yearling and fall bulls for most of their customers until the spring, but they ask for the 2-year-old bulls to be taken home or delivered.
“To me, February and March are so compacted with bull sales. There is probably an average of at least 2,000 bulls to sell within a 100-mile radius of us,” Jeff said.
The Johnsons sell around 75 bulls a year and run approximately 300 cows, calving in both spring and fall. They start calving around Christmas and are done around mid-February.
They moved half of their herd to fall calving for two main reasons, Lisa said. Room is one reason. There’s not enough room for all the cows to be there at the same time for calving and AI’ing.
“It gets to be too much,” she said.
The second reason is to offer fall bulls in the sale that will be true yearlings for someone to use in the fall, she explained. They will be around 18 months old when they get turned out in the spring.
Generally, the cows at Lonesome River Ranch are on grass throughout the year. They feed their bulls a high roughage diet with distillers mixed in, from weaning until the bull sale. Bulls that will be held over as 2-year-olds for the next sale are fed a high roughage diet and then turned out to grass until mid-August. Then, they’re brought in to get a little silage hay mix.
The Johnsons have meadow grass and alfalfa they put up for hay. They grow some irrigated corn and hire the neighbors to plant and chop for silage.
The Johnsons are proud of their two children. Jesse is now home near Anselmo where both she and her partner, Will Arington, work on the ranch, train horses, and run their own small commercial herd. Jesse is also about four years into building her own herd of registered red Angus. They have a year-old daughter, Landry, who can often be found out with her mom or grandma doing chores.
“We just pack her along with us everywhere we go. The rangers make it easy to strap a car seat in and go,” Jesse said.
“Jeff and I are so blessed to have Jesse, Will, Landry and Ethan here on the ranch,” Lisa said. “Landry is a wonderful addition. She makes you smile on your bad days.”
Ethan worked for a company called Sub-7 for two years. While he was there, he had the privilege of filming shows for the Outdoor and Sportsman’s channel. His passions are guiding and hunting. He has his Alaska guide license and works for Big Game Backcountry Guides. He travels there to guide for Dall sheep, wolf, grizzly bear and caribou hunts. He also guides for Lost Creek Outfitters in Wyoming where they hunt mule deer, elk and sheep. Ethan is a bush pilot too and can land his plane on the ranch’s grass strip. Both his dad and Grandpa Fred were pilots as well.
“When the hunting season is over, Ethan works for us,” Jeff said. “He is also starting his own herd of registered black Angus. He does our bull videos and is our AI technician. He’s here when we need him so it works out really well for all of us.”
Jeff and Lisa use a combination of ATVs and horses to move their cattle. Ensuring the livestock have a good attitude is of the utmost importance, Jeff said.
“The bulls are accustomed to ATVs, horses and dogs, and all different situations,” he said.
They still cut 40% of the bulls for steer calves, Jeff noted. Because the operation is smaller in size, it makes it hard to feed out those cattle and market on the commercial base because of the smaller group, he said.
COVID-19 has impacted everyone in the cattle market. This year, Lonesome River Ranch cattle had to wait in feedlots because there was nowhere to go with them. Custom packers were booked and continue to be scheduled out a year or more in some cases.
“We just kept getting a feed bill until someone could take them,” Lisa said.
The Johnsons have always sold some freezer beef to area customers and Jeff hopes there are some positive changes for all beef producers through the challenges.
“Hopefully Nebraska will change some of their regulations, too,” he said. “We need the smaller packers, and we need the inspection of the cattle.”
In Nebraska, it has been difficult to get the meat inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for sale to the public.
When it comes to their beef, Jeff said it’s about seeking balance in their approach to cattle.
“We have been accused of chasing marbling too much, but that is so important to the end-product,” he said. “It does not have to be the top-end of the scale, but we do not want to be below average either. A balance is what is needed and throughout the last 10 years, I would say the Certified Angus Beef Program has saved and built the Angus association and breed.”
In addition to their love of the cattle and horses, the Johnsons agree it’s about people. Every year, Fred wanted to host the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska – a large fundraiser for the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center held each year.
“Every year I did everything in my power to talk dad out of it, but then after dad passed away we finally agreed to it as a tribute to him,” Jeff said. “Two days before the ball my mom passed away in May of 2017. When that happened, I said, Mom had to tell Dad we were having a party.”
Inclement weather has been an issue at many a Cattlemen’s Ball. The year the Johnsons hosted there was rain all around the ranch, Jeff remembered. But the big storm made a circle around them. He thinks it was his mom and dad saving the day.
The event raised more than a million dollars, and Jeff said it was a pleasure for the family to host it with the help of over 900 volunteers.
Jeff and Lisa agree that ranching has been great, too, and they plan to continue as long as they can.
“Ranch life – I love the calves the best, but who doesn’t,” Lisa said. “I’m fortunate to live the life I do. I love having my family close. I love to be able to go ride when I want and be outdoors every day. God is good and I’m spoiled. Nebraska is the good life.”
“It’s all I have ever done,” Jeff added. “Sure, sometimes I wonder why I do it or if I even enjoy it. We all have those days. But I have always been fortunate to have a wife who will say, ‘If that’s what you want to do, we’ll do it.’ We’re to the point now if the kids want to continue to do this, everything will be in place for them to do so and we’ll be here to help them – that’s my goal anyway.”
For now, everyone is on board this new brand with its legendary past, and if you are interested, “come on out, look at the bulls and give us a chance,” Jeff said.