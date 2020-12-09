A pesky pig problem

There’s good news and bad news about feral swine in Kansas.
The good news is, due to the state’s rigorous control tactics since 2005, Kansas is a poster child for the rest of nation on how to successfully eradicate feral swine. Operational budget is low, staffing is minimal, and the feral swine population is currently estimated at less than 1,000 in Kansas.
“We are miles and miles ahead of where we were in 2005,” said Curran Salter, USDA wildlife biologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and manager of Kansas Wildlife Service’s Feral Swine Control Program. “We got started early and were pretty aggressive, and we had some pretty forward thinking people on it. We’re in pretty good shape.”
The bad news is, some of Kansas’ next-door neighbors aren’t doing so hot — specifically, Missouri and Oklahoma.
During a Dec. 2 webinar to update the public on the Kansas eradication program’s progress, Salter noted that Missouri’s feral swine population is currently estimated at more than 40,000, and “Oklahoma has more”.
To be more precise, Oklahoma’s feral swine population is currently estimated at 600,000 to more than a million, according to Scott Alls, state director of Wildlife Services for USDA APHIS and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.
The severity of Oklahoma’s feral swine infestation was particularly evident by the bright red line on Salter’s PowerPoint map, which highlighted a long section of Kansas’s southeastern border. It’s one of only two regions in Kansas where feral swine are currently reported or known to exist.
The driving force behind these vast population differences, Salter said, is sport hunting. Kansas discouraged, then banned, sport hunting for feral swine early into their eradication efforts, whereas Missouri didn’t take hunting ban measures until 2016. Though Oklahoma has taken recent steps to prohibit feral swine hunting in regional pockets, it remains a legal sport in the state, with no specific season and no bag limit.
There are several reasons that sport hunting bolsters feral swine populations, according to Salter. Illegal transportation and release of wild animals to hunt is a clear and present issue, but the larger dilemma may be that hunters just can’t keep up with the prolificacy of feral swine.
With two litters a year, averaging four to six piglets in each litter — with the potential for more — feral swine add up quickly.
“You can’t look at a feral pig the same way you look at a deer or elk, using hunting as a control method,” Salter said. “Feral pigs are too reproductively successful to look at it that way.”
Aside from the Oklahoma borderline, the other swine hotspots in Kansas are Bourbon and Linn counties, where Salter said feral swine sport hunting culture has made it difficult to obtain landowners’ permission to perform control work. That area of the state’s terrain is also densely covered with brush, which exacerbates monitoring and trapping efforts.
Due to the present situation, Salter anticipates feral swine populations in Bourbon and Linn counties, and the southeastern borderline to remain status quo for the near future, classifying it as maintenance work for the control program.
However, Salter predicted that if left unchecked, those feral swine sounders could reach population numbers in the thousands within just two years.
In Oklahoma, where hundreds of thousands of feral swine are the reality, farmers are ranchers experience losses at a dismal sum. Alls reported to state officials in July that the USDA estimates feral swine cost hundreds of millions of dollars to Oklahoma agriculture each year.
With about 6 million feral swine free-roaming 35 states in the nation this year, the U.S. agriculture industry will lose an estimated $1.6 billion, as herds — called sounders — move through the nation, stealing seed corn from newly planted fields, flattening wheat fields in large swaths, tearing apart milo, and spreading disease to livestock.
Salter added that states like Missouri, which now have a few years of stricter measures under their belts, are making steady, positive progress. And Oklahoma’s emerging control measures are a good start in solving a detrimental issue for the entire nation.
“They know what’s at stake,” Salter said.
Katy Moore can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.
Midwest Messenger Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger.