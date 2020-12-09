A pesky pig problem

There’s good news and bad news about feral swine in Kansas.

The good news is, due to the state’s rigorous control tactics since 2005, Kansas is a poster child for the rest of nation on how to successfully eradicate feral swine. Operational budget is low, staffing is minimal, and the feral swine population is currently estimated at less than 1,000 in Kansas.

“We are miles and miles ahead of where we were in 2005,” said Curran Salter, USDA wildlife biologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and manager of Kansas Wildlife Service’s Feral Swine Control Program. “We got started early and were pretty aggressive, and we had some pretty forward thinking people on it. We’re in pretty good shape.”

The bad news is, some of Kansas’ next-door neighbors aren’t doing so hot — specifically, Missouri and Oklahoma.

During a Dec. 2 webinar to update the public on the Kansas eradication program’s progress, Salter noted that Missouri’s feral swine population is currently estimated at more than 40,000, and “Oklahoma has more”.

To be more precise, Oklahoma’s feral swine population is currently estimated at 600,000 to more than a million, according to Scott Alls, state director of Wildlife Services for USDA APHIS and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

The severity of Oklahoma’s feral swine infestation was particularly evident by the bright red line on Salter’s PowerPoint map, which highlighted a long section of Kansas’s southeastern border. It’s one of only two regions in Kansas where feral swine are currently reported or known to exist.