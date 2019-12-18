Teaching a dog to sit or shake are neat tricks. Training a dog to know the difference between clockwise and counter-clockwise, and to herd animals, is a whole different matter.
A working stock dog is trained to know these things and more. While there are dozens of breeds of dogs used for working with livestock, such as the German shepherd, Jack Russell terrier and the old English sheep dog, the gold standard is the border collie.
“The border collie is the Cadillac of stock dog breeds,” said Tim Gifford, breeder and trainer of working stock dogs. Gifford runs a training facility in Harrisburg, Nebraska, and conducts clinics across the state.
According to the American Border Collie Association, the border collie was specifically bred for intelligence and obedience. The border collie is a working and herding dog breed developed in the Scottish borders for herding livestock, said Kim Dennis-Bryan, in “The Dog Encyclopedia.”
“Their great energy and herding instinct are used to herd all kinds of animals, from the traditional sheep and cattle, to free-range poultry and pigs,” border collie expert Ann Baggaley said. “They will even try to herd children. It’s in their blood.”
All herding behavior is modified predatory behavior, stated Christine Hartnagle Renna, author of “Herding Dogs: Selecting and Training the Working Farm Dog.” Border collies have been selectively bred to minimize the dog’s natural inclination to treat cattle and sheep as prey, she said.
Stock dog development
Even with the genetic head-start, developing a viable stock dog still takes time and effort. Some candidates are selected from particular breeders, but this is no guarantee of a trainable dog.
“You need two things in a dog. The first is a desire to go to work; that has to be in them. You can’t train that,” Gifford said. “The second is balance.”
Balance is being in contact with the livestock — the handler gives the dog a direction, but the dog is the one balancing the livestock. A dog trained correctly will hit that point and keep just the right amount of pressure to control the livestock, Gifford explained.
All stock dogs, regardless of breed, progress through three stages of development: nursery or puppy stage, intermediate or open, and finished. Generally, dogs are at their prime at four years of age.
Jerry Davis of Murray, Iowa, starts training his dogs at eight weeks old. He was the 2002 United States Border Collie Handlers Association national champion.
“We use stock dogs at home on the ranch,” Murray said. “We never go to the pasture without a dog.”
Some handlers begin their dogs with herding sheep before moving them to cattle. USBCHA member Ron Madison of New York has been working with dogs for more than 11 years. He has dogs that work with both sheep and cattle, but he begins their training on sheep.
“Sheep won’t hurt the dogs,” Madison said. “I put them on cattle once they progress.”
USBCHA member Ashley Wright of Washington, has been working with stock dogs since 2011. Her three-year-old, Tucker, works with both sheep and cattle. She said stock dogs are like athletes.
“It’s important to keep their conditioning up,” Wright said. “Most dogs have an athletic diet. Mine eat dry food with high-fat, high-protein content.”
Korbin Moore of Gothenburg, Nebraska, is a second-year student at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. He is also a member of the NCTA stock dog team.
He trained his dog, an Australian blue heeler named Millie, using the progression method, as well. Millie started with sheep, then went to dairy calves before graduating to beef cattle. Moore said that dairy calves serve well as a transitional training aide due to their docility. They are very much like large puppies, he said.
“It’s up to the handler when they are ready to switch,” Moore said. “It’s definitely a transition and an adjustment.”
Moore has experience with border collies, but chose the blue heeler this time for the challenge. Heelers are a lot more hard-headed, he said.
Training a dog can take months or even years, depending on the handler. Balancing takes at least 10 hours of training time, said Laura Stimatze of Stimatze Working Cowdogs in Macksville, Kansas. It can take three to six months of consistent work to get dogs usable, she said.
“If you work with a dog an hour a week, it will take a lot longer than working with a dog an hour a day,” Stimatze noted.
Some dogs may go through a phase at eight to nine months, said NCTA stock dog team member Emily Hubbell of Lexington, Nebraska. Hubbell, a second-year student and student senate member, is studying to become a veterinary technician.
“A strong dog is more fun to train than a timid dog,” Hubbell said. “But, eventually, if they show no interest in being around livestock, they will become pets.”
Training techniques
Border collies can take direction by voice and by whistle at long distances when herding, Baggaley said. Stock dogs learn three basic commands: “Walk up” or “come-by” means for the dog to move the livestock in a clockwise pattern, “away” means for the dog to move the livestock in a counter-clockwise direction, and “laydown” means for the dog to stop and lay down.
When working sheep, the handler will stand or walk holding a training stick. The stick is 42 inches long and made of carbon fiber. It is lightweight, flexible and very strong. The stick is used by the handler to maintain the dog’s balance on the livestock. Sometimes, an overly aggressive dog will receive a smack to remind them who is in charge.
“You want them to know they are working for you,” Stimatze said. “Handlers can also growl a command to be emphatic. The dog’s mother would growl at them when she wanted them to behave.”
To give whistle commands, handlers can use a shepherd’s whistle or their natural talent. Most use the shepherd’s whistle. The advantage of the whistle being consistency and the whistle takes out the emotion of the handler, said USBCHA member John Holman of Clay Center, Nebraska.
The same three commands are communicated using different tones. A hard whistle (like a referee) tells the dog “laydown,” a soft fade (like a sigh) tells the dog “away,” and two quick chirps tells the dog “walk up” or “come-by.”
The border collie has its own natural ability to intimidate sheep in particular. It is a direct stare known as “the eye,” said border collie breeder Katie John. The collie will stand still and lock eyes with an unruly sheep. The prey animal’s reflex is to freeze, thus stopping the behavior which drew the dog’s attention.
Stock dog competitions
The 15 members on the 2019 NCTA stock dog team use team-owned and personally-owned dogs. Local cattle producers allow the team to use their livestock to practice, said team alumna Baleigh Miller.
“When I first came to NCTA, I didn’t know anything about stock dogs,” said the current UNL junior and future veterinarian. “Now, I love it. The cool thing about this team is that everyone is a leader.”
Miller is currently working to establish a stock dog team at UNL. She said her time working with her 13-month-old border collie Chloe has proven to be a great stress reliever and wants to share that with people her age.
The team works through the Outback Stock Dog Association, which sponsors their trials. The Aggies usually attend three to four trials a year. The team had six members participate at this year’s Nebraska State Fair competition. C.J. Monheiser, an animal science major from Hershey, Nebraska, won the competition. They will be at the Denver Stock Show in January.
The National Cattledog Finals were Oct. 3-6, in Blakesburg, Iowa. The USBCHA-sanctioned event was sponsored by Sandeen Genetics. Dozens of competitors from all across North America took part in the four-day trials. There were handlers from 10 states and two from Canada.
The trials were judged by Jamie Spring, of Union Center, South Dakota. Spring is co-owner of Silver Spring Border Collies, a longtime member of the American Border Collie Association and a board member of the United States Border Collie Club.
It is at the trials that the true ability of a stock dog can be observed, Holman said. He had two dogs in the trials — his stock dog, Roy, an eight-year-old, and Ruby, whose sire is Red Dog, one of the best stock dogs of all time.
“Cattle can read a dog,” Holman said. “They can feel if a dog is weaker. If the dog doesn’t have as strong a presence or it gets too tired, the cattle won’t obey.”
During the trial, the handler must stay within a 10-yard area at one end of a field about 220 yards long by about 100 yards wide. The handler may communicate using the whistle and by hand signals.
A group of cowboys move three cows to a starting point. The handler will send the dog to that point. This is called the “outrun.” The dog is judged by how it moves into position and if it moves in too quickly. The next step is called the “lift.” The dog is judged by how quickly it moves the cows and in which direction.
“The natural inclination is for the dog to herd the cows back to the handler. You don’t want that,” Holman said. “The handler has to instruct the dog to move the cattle through the obstacles. You also want a business-like pace, not too fast or too slow.”
From there the dog and handler work together to complete a series of challenges in a time limit of eight minutes. At the nationals, there were five challenges and two obstacles. The team only gets one shot at each of the tasks.
The first challenge comes during the lift. This is called the “fetch.” The dog must direct the cows through a 20-foot gap in a pair of livestock panels about 75 yards from the starting point. Points are given for each cow that proceeds through the gap. The second challenge is also a fetch, but at a 45-degree angle and about 20 yards from the first.
Then comes the “post turn.” The dog must guide the cattle 180 degrees around a livestock panel next to the handler. Then, the dog will drive the cattle to another set of panels about 100 yards away on the left side of the field, move them through the gap and then cross-drive them to the opposite side of the field and through another gap in a pair of panels.
After that, the dog must bring the cattle to a Y-chute and get them to enter single file, proceed through the chute, cross about 15 yards and enter the pen. The handler can help guide the cattle once they are through the chute (and can open and close the gate, of course).
“You want to move stock the most efficient way possible,” said Rich Hall of Massena, Iowa. He won the 2016 championship with his dog, “Rosie.” The cattle dog trials demonstrate where a dog needs improvement.
USBCHA President Peter Hall of Virginia said that sheep dog trials have larger crowds since they are more of an international livestock than beef cattle. He has been working with sheep dogs for more than 20 years.
Lyle East of Missouri trains stock dogs for a living. He taught many of the handlers that attended nationals this year. He said even after all the years he’s worked with border collies, he is still impressed by their abilities.
“You have one 40-pound animal working against three 900-pound animals,” East said. “It’s amazing what they can do.”
