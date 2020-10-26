Kris Bousquet of Lincoln, Nebraska is the new director of livestock development for AFAN (Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska) as of Oct. 26.
He’ll be working one-on-one with producers interested in adding or expanding livestock operations, and he’ll work to expand opportunities that add value to our grain commodities and livestock species throughout Nebraska.
Bousquet was born and raised on a dairy, diversified row crop, and beef farm in South Sioux City, Nebraska. He has also been active in the Nebraska Air National Guard since 2009 where he currently holds the rank of technical sergeant and works as an aircraft mechanic. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Applied Science and is currently pursuing his master’s in animal welfare and behavior at UNL.
Until joining AFAN, Bousquet was the farmer relations manager in Nebraska for Midwest Dairy and the executive director of Nebraska State Dairy Association. Bousquet will continue as the executive director with NSDA as he transitions into his new role with AFAN.
“I am very excited to have Kris join our team,” AFAN executive director Steve Martin said. “His skills, experience and network will be tremendous assets to help expand AFAN’s reach in working with producers and other partners to grow the livestock industry in Nebraska. Agriculture in our number one industry and growing the livestock sector supports rural economic vitality. The AFAN team is fully staffed and ready to help grow Nebraska agriculture.”
AFAN was formed by agricultural membership groups in Nebraska to encourage the development of environmentally responsible and economically viable livestock production in the state.