Aggies judge cattle at Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic

Livestock judging team members from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis who recently competed at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic were (front row, from left) Melody MacDonald, Fullerton, Nebraska; Bailey Johnson, Hastings, Nebraska; Lauren Nichols, Scottsbluff, Nebraska; Emily Riley, Norton, Kansas; and Matt Stichka, Mullen, Nebraska, (back row, from left) De La Cruz, and Camden Wilke, both of Columbus, Nebraska; Grant Romshek, Adamsville, Ohio; Seth Racicky, Mason City, Nebraska, and Avery Bermel, Randolph, Nebraska.