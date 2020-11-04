British White cattle are considered one of the most gentle breeds of cattle in the world.

The white cattle, who have black ears, eyes, muzzles, teats and hooves, are thought to have originated in Scandinavia in the eighth or ninth century. The first written records refer to a herd of white polled cattle with black or brown ears and black muzzles in Northern England in the late 1600s. By the 1800s, the herd was dispersed and sold to the nobility, in small lots. The first British White herd book was begun in England in 1918.

In 1941, as Germany was about to invade England in World War II, five cows and one bull were shipped to the U.S. to a prison farm in Pennsylvania. The herd was kept there until 1949, when it was disbursed. No records were kept of the disbursement or buyers, but it is believed they were sold to an Indiana cattleman who later sold them to another cattleman, this time in Illinois, and then in the 1970s, to farmers in Iowa, then in Missouri.

As popular opinion changes from bigger cattle to smaller, more efficient cattle, British Whites have fit the bill.

They are of smaller stature, averaging between 1,000 to 1,200 lbs. for the cows and 1,500 lbs. for bulls.

But one of their biggest strengths is their gentleness.

John and Katie Kugler, of Cozad, Nebraska, began raising British Whites in 2010, two years after moving back to Nebraska in semi-retirement.

Their son-in-law raised the breed, and they were impressed with them.

“They can finish on grass, get a good layer of fat on their back, and marble,” John said. “They’re a good tasting meat and wonderful cattle to own.”

Their docility makes them attractive.

“They are naturally gentle and have a good temperament,” he said. “For folks like us, we’re not cowboys so we want something that we’re not afraid to go in the pen with. We can walk around our bulls and scratch their backs.”

And as efficiency becomes more important in the beef business, the breed counts.

“With medium-sized cows and calves, you end up with more pounds of meat per acre,” John said. “They’re more efficient animals.”

It takes two years to fatten the steers on forage alone. If there’s snow cover in the winter, John and Katie will feed hay from January through May.

They are up to 30 cows and have built a business on selling the unique breed’s beef.

“Our customers swear by it,” he said. “We have close to 50 customers on our mailing list, and they keep coming back. In fact, we’re sold out for 2021.”

They sell between 12 and 15 beef a year.

The meat the Kuglers sell isn’t organic, because they haven’t found a natural insect killer that keeps flies away. And they treat sickness with antibiotics. Their cattle are not treated with hormones or growth promotants, so they “are more natural than a feedlot beef would be,” John said.

In the past, the breed was dual purpose, for beef and milk. They are easy calving and give plenty of milk. The calves weigh 70 to 75 pounds at birth.

Last year, the Kuglers involved the next generation in the British White breed. Neighbor Braden Benjamin is working with them to someday own the herd.

“They’re very docile,” Benjamin said, “easy to work with.”

A sophomore at Cozad High School, he is using the cattle as his FFA SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience). His family runs Angus cattle.

Kugler knows of a rancher near Rushville, Nebraska, who is crossing British White cows with black Angus bulls, and is impressed with the F1 hybrid, John said.

“They gain very well and have excellent carcass quality,” he added.

Because of their white coats, British Whites take the heat well, he said, but they can handle winter, too: “They can take both extreme heat and cold.”

On a 90-degree July day, John took an infrared thermometer to the pasture and checked surface temperature on the cows. For the British Whites, they were 20 degrees cooler than the black-hided cows.

They’re also easy to move, the Kuglers said.

“They come when we call,” John said. “If we want to move them, we go out to where we want them, and call them. Usually they know they’re going to a better pasture. They’ve been in a pasture for a couple of weeks, and they see us at the gate, and they know they’re in for a treat.”

If the British Whites have a disadvantage, it’s their laidback personalities. It’s difficult to get them up a chute, John said, and sometimes he and Katie have to twist tails to get them to go. And if a calf has to be pulled, it’s usually not that the calf is too big, but that the heifer won’t push.

Their maternal instinct doesn’t suffer due to their relaxed personality, though.

During calving this spring, Benjamin’s father commented that he thought the cows were so gentle, they may not protect their babies from danger. But one day, there was a ruckus in the pasture. He noticed a bunch of British White cows were chasing a coyote, John said.

“They were after that coyote, circling it, and keeping it away from the babies,” he said.

But their easy-going personality suits the Kuglers.

“For folks like us, who are retired and don’t move as fast as we used to,” they work well, John said. “There’s no reason to work in an environment where you’re afraid of getting mauled or run over.”