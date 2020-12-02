Beef Breeds: Red Angus

Red Angus may be red, but they have the same origins as black Angus.
The breed is thought to have been brought by the Vikings to England and Scotland, where they were interbred with local black horned Celtic cattle, producing the ancestor of the Aberdeen Angus of today.
It has been surmised that the red coloration was introduced when, in the 1700s, the black Scottish cattle were too light to be draught animals. So larger English longhorns, which were mostly red, were brought in and crossed with the black cattle. The offspring were predominately black, since black is a dominant color and red is a recessive gene. Subsequent offspring produced an average of one red calf in four.
It was Hugh Watson of Scotland who arbitrarily decided that black was the proper color for the breed. He might have chosen red just as well. In 1920, a pamphlet published by the University of Wisconsin’s ag experiment station said, “… the red individuals appearing in such stock (Aberdeen Angus)… are just as truly ‘purebred’ as their black relatives. … the fact that they are discarded while the blacks are retained is simply due to the turn of fortune, that black rather than red became the established fashion for the Aberdeen Angus breed.”
For the Ford family of Bertrand, Nebraska, owners of Cross Diamond Cattle Co., Red Angus has a lot of advantages over other breeds, said Kim Ford.
“Heat tolerance is excellent in Red Angus,” she said, “which feedlots have commented on how helpful that is during the summer. Carcass quality is excellent, and the Red Angus really excels in the maternal traits, like mothering ability and fertility.”
Customers of Cross Diamond Cattle Co. also like the breed’s docility.
“They’re just easy to get along with,” Ford said, and also a “highly adaptable breed. We’ve sent cattle across the U.S. and they can adapt and fit into different scenarios and climates and keep rolling with whatever they need to do.”
The Red Angus Association of America (RAAA) was founded in 1954, and from its start, had a strong focus on performance and science, compiling some points of data well before other breed associations.
They took the lead in total herd reporting, requiring that of their breeders in the 1990s. While other associations allowed purebred breeders to register (and send in data) for the best of their calf crop, the RAAA required data from the entire herd.
“That meant,” Ford explained, “if I have a herd of 50 cows, they want to know what happens with all 50 cows, each year, to get a clearer picture of the offspring of the sires.”
Seeing all the data made it possible for the RAAA to track progress, she said, for the entire herd. “If you’re using a sire that nine of the 10 calves are doing good, it’s just as valuable to know if two of the 10 calves are hitting a home run,” she added.
Since the RAAA implemented total herd reporting, other breed associations have done the same. “It’s a big switch, to report every cow and her offspring, every year,” Ford said. “The association was a leader in that.”
Another program the RAAA has put in place is the Feeder Calf Certification Program (FCCP), also known as the “yellow tag” program.
“It verifies that the cattle are at least 50% Red Angus,” Ford said, “which, in terms of the feeding aspect, makes a big difference in their ability to grade and how they perform in the feedlot. If you know what (the calves) are, you’ll know better how they perform.”
The yellow tag program was started by the RAAA in 1995.
The association has worked towards data that points to the cow’s “stayability,” Ford said, “the probability that a cow will stay in the herd for six years. It’s an indicator of longevity, which is hugely important in a cow herd.”
Stayability takes into account the long-term fertility of an animal, and combined with total herd reporting, lets producers know if a cow had a calf each year, and if she didn’t, the reason.
“Was she open? Unsound?” Ford said. “This provides the ability to track the stayability, and to know if cows are falling out of herds, and why.”
The RAAA is also working on foot and leg structure data and the soundness of an animal, which contributes to longevity.
The data collected is helpful in determining the health and fertility of a herd, she said.
“It’s easy to measure a weaning weight or growth and get tied up in that,” she said. “It’s incredibly difficult to measure fertility, longevity and structure, and these are things that give an indication of how long you can count on a cow or a sire’s daughters to stay in the herd. To me, it’s very important that Red Angus is a maternal breed.”
Kim and her husband, Scott, met while in college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They married and spent some time at her family’s ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. In 2005, they moved to Bertrand, Scott’s hometown, and, with the help of partners, set up Cross Diamond Cattle Co. They raise about 450 head of registered Red Angus and also have a commercial herd. They farm as well.
On Dec. 14, they will host their 15th annual bull sale at the ranch, south of Bertrand.
They have two daughters: Johanna, who is 17, and Marie, age 13. The girls show Red Angus at the county fair and help around the ranch.
Ford loves Red Angus and believes strongly in them, for a variety of reasons.
“They’re easy to handle and they take care of their calves,” she said.
And they have strong maternal traits.
“Their mothering ability, their fertility and being able to have that base cow herd that is flexible. If you want to make more replacements, you can breed them to a maternal bull. If you want more growth, you can breed them to a terminal sire,” she explained.
She appreciates “their stayability, usability, and the ability to run a Red Angus cow that will last, stay with it, and roll with the punches.”