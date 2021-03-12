Better beef: Walmart responds to consumer demand

Rancher-Walmart consultant shares challenges of getting beef from pasture to plate

Beef producers should focus on what consumers want at the meat counter and how to build their trust, according to one rancher-turned-consultant for Walmart.

Producers can learn a lot just by visiting with other shoppers at the grocery store, said Lamar Steiger, a cattle producer, who’s helping Walmart rethink its beef supply chain. It offers an opportunity to educate both ways.

“Some of our meat customers at Walmart aren’t sure of the difference between a ribeye filet and a strip (steak),” he said. “People also text me to ask which they should order, although it’s not up to the grocery store to educate customers.”

Walmart brought Steiger onboard to take teams to Oregon, Idaho, western Kansas, Georgia and South Carolina to visit with ranchers. He said it took the retail giant 12-15 years to grow where they are today, selling 20% of the cuts of beef and located within 10-miles of over 80% of the U.S.

He shared his insights during a webinar titled, “The Cow-Calf Operator in the 21st Century: Remaining Relevant in the Future” hosted by Boehringer-Ingelheim Feb. 11.

Consumers are most familiar with ribeye price, and they recognize Angus but not always other brands, he said. Two of the largest issues that all grocery chains have are quality and consistency.

Steigler became a Walmart beef consultant as the company was finding through in-store tests that the eating experience from Angus-sired cattle was really high. Nationwide, customers love the word, ‘fresh,’ Steiger said.