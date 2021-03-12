Better beef: Walmart responds to consumer demand

Rancher-Walmart consultant shares challenges of getting beef from pasture to plate
Beef producers should focus on what consumers want at the meat counter and how to build their trust, according to one rancher-turned-consultant for Walmart.
Producers can learn a lot just by visiting with other shoppers at the grocery store, said Lamar Steiger, a cattle producer, who’s helping Walmart rethink its beef supply chain. It offers an opportunity to educate both ways.
“Some of our meat customers at Walmart aren’t sure of the difference between a ribeye filet and a strip (steak),” he said. “People also text me to ask which they should order, although it’s not up to the grocery store to educate customers.”
Walmart brought Steiger onboard to take teams to Oregon, Idaho, western Kansas, Georgia and South Carolina to visit with ranchers. He said it took the retail giant 12-15 years to grow where they are today, selling 20% of the cuts of beef and located within 10-miles of over 80% of the U.S.
He shared his insights during a webinar titled, “The Cow-Calf Operator in the 21st Century: Remaining Relevant in the Future” hosted by Boehringer-Ingelheim Feb. 11.
Consumers are most familiar with ribeye price, and they recognize Angus but not always other brands, he said. Two of the largest issues that all grocery chains have are quality and consistency.
Steigler became a Walmart beef consultant as the company was finding through in-store tests that the eating experience from Angus-sired cattle was really high. Nationwide, customers love the word, ‘fresh,’ Steiger said.
“But, there is a price point that grocers will not break through which has to be frustrating for cow-calf producers,” he said.
Grocers cut the meat thin to get around it. When the consumer cooks it at home, it can easily end up overdone, and they have a negative experience.
Lately, carcasses are getting larger because they’re paid by the pound. Steiger said grocers are reaching back into the supply chain, and are asking why they can’t get what they ordered. That’s something Steiger wants to address.
Seasonality is a struggle for ranchers. The largest percentage of a rancher’s herd is spring-born, but when they’re coming to market is not when grocers are selling the most meat.
“Because customers aren’t embracing frozen food, it’s a real pitch-point for grocers,” Steiger said. “In my estimation, every rancher should evaluate when they could benefit more.”
He’d like to see ranchers connected to the consumer so the supply chain rewards ranchers for producing in the timeframe that leads them to come to harvest at the most efficient, cost-saving and best timing for both them and the grocer.
“Grocery stores should be rewarding ranches for the extra cost for winter feeding,” he said.
Each producer should look at his individual ranch and the inputs required for fall calving versus spring calving. Then connect with the buyers that would reward them for the cost trade-off. What Steiger likes about Walmart’s beef program is that it connects ranchers directly with grocers, at scale, he said.
A key development for Walmart’s beef business is their partnership with 44 Farms of Cameron, Texas and the farm’s CEO and president Bob McClaren. They work with a half dozen feedlots and Angus-sired cattle. This spring, they’ll put a label on that meat for McClaren Farms, according to Steiger.
It all stems from consumer demand, and when consumers demand it, we better respond, Steiger said.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.