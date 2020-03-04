Bovine coronavirus poses threat to industry

While coronavirus has human health officials on high alert across the globe, a bovine version is cause for concern in the livestock industry.
Coronavirus was discovered in calves, but veterinarians are quick to highlight that it is not the same virus that infects humans. It’s not the coronavirus that we’ve been hearing about in the news that’s been coming out of China, said Dr. Gregg Hanzlicek, veterinarian at the Kansas State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Manhattan, Kansas.
He spoke during a livestock producer appreciation dinner meeting in Washington, Kansas Feb. 19.
A total 10% of the samples requesting respiratory workups in his lab were found to have coronavirus, he said, and it appears to be associated with both pre-weaning and post-weaning summer pneumonia.
“More and more people are saying coronavirus isn’t just a scour organism, but it might be involved with our respiratory diseases,” Hanzlicek said.
While many livestock producers are immersed in their calving season, and others are expecting their first calves on the ground, ranchers were advised the coronavirus is associated with neonatal diarrhea, winter dysentery, adult respiratory disease, calf respiratory disease.
It’s a worldwide issue, Hanzlicek said, but there’s hope.
Two companies are looking at respiratory coronavirus vaccines or an autogenous vaccine, he said.
Summer pneumonia — or pasture pneumonia — is a disease most often observed in pre-weaned calves on pasture late in the summer, the same time when bovine respiratory disease hits hardest. Now veterinarians are changing how they think of it.
“We’ve always thought of bovine respiratory disease as a post-weaning disease. But we believe we’re seeing more of it now in calves on pasture, pre-weaning — especially since 2015,” Hanzlicek said.
Some cases are showing up as early respiratory issues right after calves go to pasture. Others show up toward the end of the grazing season, when those calves are about 450 pounds and nearly five months old, according to Hanzlicek.
Pneumonia symptoms include heavy breathing, a struggle to get air due to lungs filled with fluid, and a high fever.
The calves Hanzlicek cared for — 200 pairs in a tight drylot — were vaccinated twice before they went out to pasture. They were exposed to bovine respiratory syncytial virus, so the calves were breathing in huge amounts of the virus and it overwhelmed their immune system, he said.
He recommended working them and synchronizing artificial insemination into smaller groups for prevention.
“We made some changes, and so in this herd now we haven’t had a problem in three years,” Hanzlicek said.
Confinement is one risk factor for later season pneumonia. So is creep feeding, which brings animals in a closed area with nose-to-nose contact.
Hanzlicek recommends being careful-when bringing in weaned steers from outside sources and in adjoining pastures. Be more watchful with larger herds, as well, he said. One animal with bovine respiratory disease or scours puts the entire herd at higher risk for pasture pneumonia.
Calf scours — or bovine rotavirus — is responsible for most cases of neonatal diarrhea in calves.
K-State researchers found that bovine rotavirus vaccine strains used to be very closely related to field strains, but today they’re not. The further the strains are apart, the less cross-protection calves will get, Hanzlicek explained. That may be one reason why scour vaccines aren’t working on some operations. Another issue is that they’re administered at the improper time, or left out in the sun.
Symptoms of rotavirus include watery diarrhea and reluctance to eat or drink. Hanzlicek encourages producers to make sure calves are getting their colostrum and keep their living space clean — especially in the first two to three weeks of life when calves are most susceptible.
If rotavirus is still an issue, he suggests taking feces samples to a laboratory so a company can make an autogenous vaccine with the specific strains of the virus in it.
Since rotavirus is spread through the fecal-oral route, calves suspected to be infected should be isolated until diarrhea ends. Any tools used to treat the sick calf should be thoroughly disinfected.
Amy Hadachek can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.