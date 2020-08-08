Brandings are a big tradition in the Corn Husker state, and “rope and drag” brandings are becoming a lost art as ranches phase out the century’s old western custom due to lack of labor and fewer horses.
Cross Diamond Cattle Co., with ranches located east of Elwood and south of Bertrand, lacks neither. They have top-notch cowboys with steady steeds. But branding day looked very different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically, the Cross Diamond branding is a community gathering, with 60 to 70 friends and neighbors coming together to watch and help process 350 cow-calf pairs. Usually, 25 riders start out on horseback early when dew is still on the ground to roundup the 700 total head of cattle, but not this year.
In mid-May, only four cowboys rode out to gather 150 cow-calf pairs at the commercial ranch near Elwood.
COVID-19 played a role in the modified branding, but it wasn’t the only reason for a smaller crew. Ranch managers had a meeting this spring where they decided on using a different vaccination protocol, said Kim Ford, who owns the ranch with her husband, Scott Ford. The change meant fewer people would be needed to work cattle. Cows weren’t given anything before being sorted out. Calves were given one shot and steers were implanted, explained Andy Nation, who lives and works on the ranch.
The crew was made up of ranch employees, including the Fords, their daughter Marie, and Rianna and Sheridan Chaney, whose dad works at the commercial operation.
“Everyone’s health — our crew and our neighbors’ health — is important to us,” Kim Ford said. “With that in mind, we decided it would be best to limit everyone’s exposure.”
Scott Ford agreed and said safety comes first.
“I think we are just trying to navigate through this unprecedented time,” he said. “We want to keep our crew safe and are also concerned with the health and safety of all of the neighbors who usually help.”
Although all the main employees helped with the recent branding, two usual helpers were missing — Nation’s wife, Megan Nation, and Johanna Ford, the Fords’ 16-year-old daughter. Megan has played an integral part at the brandings for the past eight years since the couple has lived at the ranch, according to the Fords. She can rope calves with the best of the cowboys, and everyone truly missed her homemade cinnamon rolls, they said.
Johanna is usually a part of the vaccination team, but has a job off the ranch now.
“I really did miss branding day because the brandings are a chance to see people I don’t see on a daily basis,” she said.
Branding day for many is the culmination of calving season.
“Branding day is a sense of accomplishment of the previous calving,” Andy Nation said.
Branding on a normal year is typically very busy and a bit hectic with all hands on deck. There are four horsemen roping calves at one time and everyone must be extremely alert. There are often three to five calves lined up on the ground waiting to be processed, and it all goes very quickly.
This spring’s branding, with just 10 people, was smooth and steady. Only two cowboys roped calves, and the number of cattle was cut down to accommodate a smaller crew.
The workers ordered a new piece of branding equipment to help lessen the physical exertion from holding down calves. They used Nordforks, a device invented by the Nord Hill ranch in Idaho. It fits behind the calf’s head and stabilizes it while the ground crew works. Nation said they were a good edition this year.
“As with any tool, it can go as bad or as good as you make it,” he said. “Only one person is needed to use it, and most of the responsibility then relies on the roper to pay close attention.”
Branding day, large or small, everyone has a specific job.
Scott Ford was on branding duty. Using a hot iron, he placed the brand carefully on the left hip of each calf. Kim Ford was in charge of filling the syringe gun with the proper vaccination and giving implants when necessary. The three girls took turns giving the subcutaneous shot, a vaccination just under the skin. The teenagers also guarded the pen, keeping the calves back as the cowboys roped one calf after the other.
Megan Nation said branding day is like closing a door and opening the next one.
“You get to see the overall picture of what the last few months have been about, bless it, and move on to the next phase of cattle production,” she said.
“Branding is the culmination of a lot of hard work throughout the year — getting the cows through the winter and dealing with the joys and stress that go along with calving,” ranch foreman Corey Cable said. “It is a step in the right direction of green grass and warmer weather.”
He likes to be able to have good friends show up and accomplish a common goal, he said. It’s also about being around people who share the same passion for livestock.
Scott Ford missed the social aspect of having friends join for branding day, but he admitted the smaller event was less stressful.
Most years, the workday wraps up with a luncheon, prayer and fellowship. Many families have two, three and even four generations involved.
“I missed the kids’ water fights,” Andy Nation said.
The Fords know that branding day will not be the last challenge they face moving forward.
“Every year brings challenges — drought, flooding, you name it. I’m always inspired by watching people rise to an occasion,” Kim Ford said. “There are opportunities in every challenge. We must always be willing to look at challenges in a positive light and keep moving forward.”