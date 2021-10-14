Calling rural veterinarians

Ensuring that Kansas retains and continues recruiting excellent veterinarians is vital for long-term stability of economic growth in the agriculture industry.

The question of whether there’s an adequate supply of veterinarians continually flowing through Kansas to meet needs of cow-calf producers, was a key topic at the Kansas Ag Summit presentation July 29.

“We recognize the common concern, and we’re attacking the problem in a multi-factorial way,” said Bonnie Rush, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University.

That includes making it more affordable for veterinary school graduates to stay in Kansas.

Rush noted tuition has been frozen for the fifth consecutive year, and that three years ago the university eliminated $5,000 in hidden costs for books, fees and supplies. They have also increased scholarship available to vet students.

This came after student debt doubled from the year 2000 to 2018, going from $70,000 to $140,000 in debt for the average student. In that time, “real weighted” income went from $60,000 to $70,000.

Grads from the veterinary program are almost assured of a solid job.

“New graduate employment is 98%,” Rush said.

In fact, most grads are able to identify their job destination by January in the year they’re graduating. Seniors pretty much know where they’re going by that point, Rush said.

Most students go into a mixed animal practice. One-quarter go into large animal practices, according to Brad White, professor and production medicine director at the Beef Cattle Institute.