Calling rural veterinarians

Ensuring that Kansas retains and continues recruiting excellent veterinarians is vital for long-term stability of economic growth in the agriculture industry.
The question of whether there’s an adequate supply of veterinarians continually flowing through Kansas to meet needs of cow-calf producers, was a key topic at the Kansas Ag Summit presentation July 29.
“We recognize the common concern, and we’re attacking the problem in a multi-factorial way,” said Bonnie Rush, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University.
That includes making it more affordable for veterinary school graduates to stay in Kansas.
Rush noted tuition has been frozen for the fifth consecutive year, and that three years ago the university eliminated $5,000 in hidden costs for books, fees and supplies. They have also increased scholarship available to vet students.
This came after student debt doubled from the year 2000 to 2018, going from $70,000 to $140,000 in debt for the average student. In that time, “real weighted” income went from $60,000 to $70,000.
Grads from the veterinary program are almost assured of a solid job.
“New graduate employment is 98%,” Rush said.
In fact, most grads are able to identify their job destination by January in the year they’re graduating. Seniors pretty much know where they’re going by that point, Rush said.
Most students go into a mixed animal practice. One-quarter go into large animal practices, according to Brad White, professor and production medicine director at the Beef Cattle Institute.
To help students become practice-ready from day one, White said they’re strengthening the veterinarian training program for rural Kansas in which students commit to staying in a practice, and each year loans are forgiven.
This program has been very successful in putting these grads into practices, and continues, White said. Of the 76 recipients, most (97%) are fulfilling obligations, and after four years, 94% practice in a qualifying county.
They have five slots per year for these scholarship veterinarians.
Expanding educational opportunities and developing partnerships between animal health companies and research facilities will enhance growth of existing businesses as well as attract new enterprises. Also, it’s critical to maintain communication with policy makers to ensure they stay focused on protecting animal health, public health and the global food supply while encouraging economic development in the animal health industry.
A K-State grad student conducted a survey of producers to determine if there’s a shortage of veterinarians in Kansas. The research looked at what was driving the shortage and whether the number of current vets are able to meet cow-calf producers’ needs. There were 202 usable responses.
Some of the questions were: How often do you utilize the services of a veterinarian? Do you use the same veterinarian for all of your animal health needs? What services do you currently use from your veterinarian? And how close is the nearest large animal vet?
Of the responses, 76.6% were cow-calf producers, and 87.3 % had been in operation more than 10 years.
Almost 60% said, yes, there’s a veterinarian shortage, and 41% didn’t perceive a shortage.
“When we broke the responses down into regions in Kansas, there wasn’t a large difference of yes versus no about a possible shortage,” White said.
For producers living 15 to 30 miles from where your veterinarian travels, responses were almost evenly divided with 56% saying yes they need more vets. Of those more than 30 miles from a veterinarian, 79% said more vets are need and 20% said no.
The top five services people currently use from their veterinarians are: Performing emergency individual animal treatments, performing pregnancy testing by rectal palpitation, performing breeding soundness exams on bulls, performing regulatory procedures like health certificates and required testing, and vaccinating animals.
“Interestingly, the top five services that are unavailable were similar: performing emergency individual animal treatments, balancing rations, evaluation of feedstuffs/mineral costs, designing reproductive programs, and designing a biosecurity program,” White said.
So, 60% of those taking the survey across the board said yes, there’s a shortage, but when they asked what services are unavailable, there weren’t many on that list, White said.
In conclusion, the top five concerns were almost even on both lists. White said they’re still trying to digest what that means.
“What I’m hearing is there’s a shortage, and I think it lands on the emergency sick animal treatment,” he said.
He plans to share the results of this survey with their veterinarians and with the committee and find out their thoughts.
Livestock production is the largest contributor to the agriculture industry in Kansas, representing farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. Kansas is a leader in livestock production, and having strong agriculture educational resources and an expansive transportation network together create a sound foundation for animal health success in Kansas.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.