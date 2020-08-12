The U.S. Department of Agriculture wrapped up its months-long look into the spread between boxed beef and cattle prices last month.
Calls for an investigation into the topic picked up momentum last year after a fire at the beef packing plant in Holcomb, Kansas. That momentum increased during the price disruptions that happened as COVID-19 gained steam this year.
Some segments of the cattle industry were disappointed the USDA report didn’t address any potential market misconduct by packers. While the report didn’t directly deal with price manipulation, Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer said the report did confirm that changes are needed in the industry.
“I appreciate the USDA’s work on the investigation,” she said in a statement. “Their analysis of what occurred after these two events underscores the immediate need for reforms to strengthen the cattle industry. The report confirms our serious misgivings about the many factors working to destabilize the marketplace.”
Fischer said she will continue to work on legislation in the Senate aimed at providing equity and transparency for all market participants.
One group that wasn’t surprised by the findings is the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association. The group says the report was intended to look into only the spread between boxed beef and cattle prices.
“The USDA was acting within the scope of the Packers and Stockyards Act,” Nebraska Cattlemen’s Government Relations Director Ashley Kohls said. “Not everyone involved in the industry took the report in that context. The agency never looked into any potential antitrust issues.”
Kohls said it’s important to remember that the USDA doesn’t have subpoena authority and can’t go to packers and demand important information. That’s why the group sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and asked them to look into the situation as well.
While USDA found no violations under the Packers and Stockyards Act, Kohls took interest in the recommendations USDA made on future policy and regulation.
Some recommendations include amending the Livestock Marketing Reports and Mandatory Price Reports. She said the goal would be to reduce non-reporting and increase people’s confidence in the reported data, to make sure it’s all-inclusive and leads to “more robust price discovery.”
That’s a conversation the beef industry has been having leading up to the recent National Cattlemen’s Beef Association convention in Denver. Other suggestions in the report deal with using different platforms to encourage more participation in the cash trade.
One part of the report was unexpected. USDA talked about allocating resources to small meat processors to expand their operations or build new regional plants where processing capacity is lacking.
“I was pretty excited to see that particular suggestion in the report,” Kohls said.
Now she’s hoping the justice department can take a deeper look at business practices.
Pricing has long been a source of angst between packers and producers, Kohls said. The frustration elevated due to the market response to COVID-19 and caused Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association members to further questions some of the packers’ business practices.
“There are always going to be disagreements when you’re looking at a market, when you’re looking at prices, and when you’re talking about people’s livelihoods,” Fischer said.
Consolidation in the beef industry has long been a hotly-debated topic among beef producers. Fischer, herself a beef producer from Valentine, said four packers controlling 80% of the market is bound to lead to challenges. That’s why she also sent a letter to the Justice Department asking them to step in and investigate the industry.
Fischer’s letter was co-signed by 18 of her colleagues in a bipartisan manner. They also asked the department to look into any potential price-fixing in the beef industry. There’s no expected timeline for the DOJ investigation to conclude.
The beef industry in Nebraska and around the country has been reeling for some time because of prices consistently below the cost of production. Fischer said the impact is felt through all segments of the industry.
“Feedlots are getting hit hard,” she said. “They are seeing tremendous losses between 300 and 500 dollars on every head of cattle they produce. Cow-calf producers are seeing a continuing decline stretching on for the past five to six years.”