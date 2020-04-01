Due to the uncertainty of how long the COVID-19 virus will be affecting the nation, the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska Advisory Board has decided to cancel the 2020 Cattlemen’s Ball.
The decision was announced March 26 on Facebook.
The ball is now set for June 4 and 5, 2021, at the same location near Columbus, Nebraska.
Advisory board chairman Kevin Rasmussen said it was a disappointment to have to cancel.
“The health of all attending comes first,” he said in a statement. “Let’s look forward to 2021, knowing the Columbus group will pick up where they left off and make it even better than if it would have been held this year.”
Scott and Pat Mueller were set to host the 2020 ball at their ranch June 5 and 6. They said they, along with local co-chairs and committees, are committed to hosting the ball in 2021.
Ticket purchasers for the 2020 ball or art and general store vendors will have the option to roll their payments to the 2021 ball or request a refund. No action is required if they are wanting to maintain their spot for the 2021 Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska in Columbus.
All proceeds will be distributed in 2021 to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center and to the local health and wellness initiatives.