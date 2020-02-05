The Battle of the Breeds may be new, but it’s only one of many attractions at the 2020 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic beginning next week.
Hosted at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney, Nebraska, the NCC kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and goes full steam until the final event at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The schedule includes numerous opportunities each day for livestock viewing, and good eats and entertainment.
The new Best Beef & Battle of the Breeds is the featured entertainment for the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 18. For this event, breed associations will pair with local restaurants to create their best beef recipes. The dishes will be showcased at each association’s display area in the show ring starting at 5 p.m. All event-goers are welcomed to the show ring to sample the dishes and find out which breed association will nab the title of “Best Beef”.
The 2020 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic also includes a focus on youth involvement, with several opportunities for young attendees to partake in educational tours, networking and display their showmanship.
Additionally, NCC will award 15 cash scholarships to youth who purchase a heifer or steer at the show, and six cash scholarships for the top performing chapters with presentations at FFA Day.
Youth are also featured in the Cookin’ at the Classic competition, where Nebraska Family and Consumer Science students will create beef appetizers and entrees to be judged on flavor, presentation and preparation techniques.
The 2020 NCC full schedule is below. For more information or to sign up for an event, visit https://cattlemens.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/NCCinKearney/, or contact event organizer Ronette Bush-Heinrich at 308-627-6385.