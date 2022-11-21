Cold snaps and assessing cattle ring in annual open house at Jagels ranch

I’d tell you I feel bad for being cranky last time we talked, but we all need some time to be a little cranky every once in a while. If you’ve never wanted to light your laundry on fire just so you didn’t have to do it, you definitely don’t want to hear my feelings on some of the other chores around here.
Since my cranky days, things have been busy, and I’ve been trying to choose happiness for the most part. It’s definitely been colder here, and we’ve frequently woken up to ice-covered trees and vehicles. This has me fighting the urge to put out all my Christmas decorations, but I’ll hold out until after Thanksgiving (maybe).
The cattle have handled the cold snaps well for the most part, and the cows we have on the north side of our pasture ground have been getting some supplemental hay each morning. Everything else around the home place here grazes the pivots and is fed a limited ration of ground hay and liquid protein, and they are pretty darn content.
We went over to Thedford for the Sandhills Fire Relief fundraiser recently, and they really had a great turnout. I couldn’t tell you exactly how much money was raised that night, but with as many great items and donors as they had, I’m sure it was substantial. All the proceeds are going back to the victims of the Bovee fire, as well as to local area fire departments, including ours here in Brewster.
That weekend also marked opening deer season around here, and I’ve got to tell you it’s pretty lively when this weekend rolls around. We’ve rented our ground out to a local group of guys that guide hunts in the area, so they were out and about scouting for deer with one of their clients. Jason and I aren’t really hunters. We have the necessary tools to hunt if we need to. Honestly, I’m way too loud to be trusted in any situation where peace and quiet are necessary, and I hit enough deer with my car each year, it’s unnecessary for me to buy a tag. You know it’s deer season when you start to see more lettered license plates on the road, driving slow, scoping out the scenes.
Other than all that excitement, Jason and I strolled through our heifers the other day, and pictured some of them just to see how they were progressing. Picking replacements is right up there in importance with picking bulls for the sale each year, and it truly feels like a report card of our herd each year. It helps us plan for what direction we want to go for the next year.
Jason develops our heifers real low and slow, and it’s fun for me to see how different genetics impact our herd. If there’s something we don’t like the look of, it doesn’t stay around. Afterwards, Jason and some friends poured the bulls and gave them all a good once over, too.
Lastly, we hosted our open house last weekend. While it’s a little bit of work to prep for, it’s a lot of fun for us to have one day that’s not sale day to just enjoy our friends’, neighbors’ and customers’ company.
We had the game on in the sale barn, and people could come and go as they wanted. We made enough nacho and taco stuff for the entire county. Around here, you have to make your own fun sometimes, and honestly, it’s almost like a vacation day to we can eat, drink, chat with our friends, and escape the everyday grind.
Only complaint is whenever Jason and I plan something like this, it’s always cold. Always! The week of our open house was in the 20s, and this week you'll enjoy high 40s-50 degree days. Our friend told me at the fundraiser in Thedford that I need to start planning these on the hottest day of the year forecasted, so maybe we’d get a break from the heat and the temps will drop 40 degrees.
All the people that came to see us at the open house are honestly the top reason we just love living here. We’ve come to lean on so many of them over these last couple years, and you just don’t know how you can ever repay someone whose been so kind and who continues to help guide you through adjusting to life here.
With all the questions and concerns we’ve had, we’ve had such a great group of people so willing to be there for us to help us and support us. You just don’t find that everywhere, I can say that for certain. Life is good.