Columbus Cattlemen’s Ball draws a crowd

They came from border-to-border June 4-5, gathering along the banks of Shell Creek north of Columbus for the 2021 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Ball. In all more than 4,000 Nebraskans hailing from Scottsbluff to Omaha, Crofton to Benkelman and all points in between, joined in two days of events for funding cancer research and finding a cure.

The celebration was especially poignant given the 2020 ball was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it took three years from the time they were selected to host until the event could take place, Pat and Scott Mueller took full opportunity both nights to express their gratitude to the Columbus and Platte County area for their patience and support.

“We started with a team of 18 that evolved into thousands of volunteers who put in countless hours of work,” said Scott Mueller.

“I tried to come up with an estimate of how many contributed to make the ball a success,” said Pat Mueller. “I came up with more than 1,700 volunteers who helped up to tonight, and there will be a few hundred more before the weekend is over.

“It has been a wonderful opportunity to showcase the local community, promote beef as part of a healthy diet and most important, raise money for cancer research,” she said.

From the teams who teed off at 8 a.m. Friday for the golf tournament, through the Rawhide Run on Saturday morning at Lake North until the sun set and the Sidestep Band closed down ball after midnight at the Saloon Tent, ball goers had more activities to choose from than they likely had time to partake in.