There are two major things affecting area cattle producers right now: calving season and COVID-19. One may think there’s not much of a linear connection between the two, but thanks to social media memes, there has been generated speculation.
When COVID-19 first hit the U.S., social media blew up with a meme picturing a bottle of ScourGuard vaccine. The meme quipped sayings like, “cattle producers have been vaccinating for coronavirus for years.”
At first glance, the social media ploy struck people as either funny or potentially true, but with a little research and a quick talk with the local veterinarian, the meme becomes totally debunked.
The coronavirus that effects calves and causes scours is different than the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in people, according to Dr. Perrie Neal, DVM.
“Vaccinating yourself or having been vaccinated is not going to protect you. There are a lot of different kinds of coronavirus out there,” she said.
Like the word “coronavirus,” scours also is a general term which encompasses many different neonatal intestinal diseases that affect calves. The specific illnesses and their causes may lead to different symptoms and therefore require different treatment approaches. There is no cure-all for scours.
Neal pointed out three major causes for scours in calves: bacterial, viral and protozoa. Common bacterial caused scours include E. coli and salmonella. Common viral-stemmed scours are rotavirus and coronavirus, while protozoan-caused scours include illnesses such as coccidiosis and cryptosporidium. Other diseases fit those categories, but those tend to be the most common.
Symptomatically, scours can be all over the board. Loose, watery and often discolored manure is a strong indicator, but not always. Sometimes calves are listless and not sucking as they should. Kicking at their belly and straining are also signs of scours. In some instances, limited outward symptoms may appear with sudden death.
Additionally, the age of the calf can play in. Some illnesses affect calves within the first 24 hours of age, while coccidiosis is most common in calves three weeks or older.
“If you have scours and you call your vet, we typically start asking specific questions because that helps us narrow down what the cause could be,” Neal stated.
The first step to treating scours, regardless of the cause, is generally the same. Neal emphasized addressing dehydration right off the bat. Scours diseases cause damage to a calf’s intestines, making it hard for them to absorb nutrients. That coupled with the fact that calves often don’t nurse as much when they are sick can lead them to become dehydrated.
It is common to give milk and electrolytes to a dehydrated calf, but it is important to follow the label when administering electrolytes. Mixing electrolytes with milk may worsen the diarrhea, so it is generally recommended to avoid it unless stated on the label.
“If you mix electrolytes and milk you basically make the diarrhea worse because that calf can’t break down the milk the way their body was intended to so they don’t absorb the nutrients,” Neal said.
There are differing opinions whether electrolytes or milk should be given first. Regardless, if the label advises to not mix the two, they should be given separately about two hours apart.
From there, treatment approaches split. If it’s a bacterial-caused scours, a shot of an antibiotic will be helpful. Antibiotics can be given if its viral caused, but Neal said, the antibiotic does not treat the virus. Instead, it helps with a secondary bloodstream infection that can form after viral scours.
“The two common viruses are rota and coronavirus. They damage the intestinal lining and it results in what is called a leaky gut. Bacteria will then move across the intestinal lining and get into the bloodstream causing septicemia,” Neal said.
Coronavirus in calves may not be zoonotic — or spread to people — but there are strains of scours that are. For example, E. coli, salmonella and cryptosporidium can transfer from animal to human. Because of this, Neal warns that hygiene and proper doctoring practices are crucial.
“Try to always handle relatively healthy animals first and then handle your sick animals, and try to wash your hands and equipment with warm, soapy water,” she said.
Some general herd management practices may work to mitigate the effect of scours, as well. Spreading cows out for calving, rotating pastures and bunching calves together into similar age groups are examples. It’s also good to discuss vaccination programs with your veterinarian, especially if scours is becoming an issue year-after-year.
Communication with your herd veterinarian is crucial, Neal said. A veterinarian’s expertise can help producers narrow symptoms for a more targeted treatment plan. Veterinarians are often up-to-date on what is happening with herds in their service area.
“Don’t be afraid to call your vet. If you think it’s a problem, they’ll figure out what needs to be done,” Neal said.