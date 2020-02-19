After close to a decade of work, researchers from South Dakota State University have posted their findings on the impact prairie dogs have on rangeland grazing in the Dakotas.
North Dakota State University, along with Sitting Bull College in North Dakota, came together to study the ecology of rangeland with a long history of prairie dog activity almost 10 years ago.
The two North Dakota colleges partnered with SDSU and received funding for a five-year follow up study that expanded their preliminary research by looking at how certain levels of prairie dog colonies impacted cattle grazing.
The research became the major focus for SDSU range scientist Jameson Brennan from 2012 to 2016. He joined the team to earn his PhD from data collected during the study.
The goal of his work was to determine if livestock and prairie dogs could mix – incorporating a holistic management that improved production and rangeland health. Prairie dog towns and other wildlife can add to plant diversity that makes rangelands stronger.
The project set up three pastures with different levels of prairie dog occupation set at zero, 20% and 40%. After analysis of the pastures and several years of data, Brennan concluded that 46 species of vegetation were unique to pastures with prairie dogs. Pastures without the rodents had 17 unique species. Overall, Brennan recorded 113 unique plant species through the five-year study.
While prairie dog towns do promote increased diversity in plants on the range, the diversity isn’t big enough to suggest that it’d be beneficial to the cattle, Brennan said. Areas that are highly degraded due to prairie dogs on the landscape don’t have a lot of value for grazing livestock, he said.
But there still may be benefits of mixing cattle and prairie dogs.
As Brennan dug deeper into the data, he found livestock behavior suggested that the animals preferred to graze on prairie dog towns early in the grazing season but returned to the expected behavior of off-town sites as the season went on.
Cattle that grazed in areas with no prairie dogs posted a 1.6-pound average daily gain, while cattle grazing on 20% pasture posted a 1.9-pound average daily gain. Those on the 40% pasture had a slightly worse 1.87-pound average daily gain.
This would suggest that grazing with prairie dogs ultimately led to better performance, but Brennan said that the largest caveat to the whole study is that they had reduced the stocking rate in prairie dog pastures.
“It may have led to some different results,” he said.
Even with the reduced stocking rate, Brennan and his team figures that the increased diversity on a prairie dog town, even if it is not beneficial enough to conclude its value, could have benefited those cattle.
Reducing the stocking rate was a calculated decision, SDSU Extension beef specialist Ken Olson said. Olson worked with Brennan as one of the researchers on the project. They reduced the rate to simulate how managing grazing on a prairie dog town may require producers to match livestock stocking rate with forage availability.
“Active management of livestock is important, prairie dogs fall into that same thing,” he said. “If you have prairie dogs, it’s important to adjust the stocking rate.”
SDSU was hoping to continue this study another five years to focus on how the same stocking rate across all levels of prairie dog occupation would affect livestock performance and range ecology, but funding was unavailable.
When it comes down to the hard facts, Brennan said that all of it depends on where the prairie dogs are, and how willing a producer is to adjust the stocking rate. If prairie dogs are on less productive soils to begin with, it may not be beneficial to remove them. If you’re willing to adjust the stocking rate to the lost forage, the data suggests the cattle may benefit overall, but at a cost to production.
“At low levels of colonization, livestock production may only be minimally impacted while still realizing benefits to biodiversity,” Brennan concluded in his dissertation.
Brennan and his wife moved to South Dakota to help with research six years ago and lived in a camper on the research site while collecting data. While it was an interesting experience, especially when his wife was pregnant with their son, he said he’s excited to help producers from his new office in Rapid City as a full-time SDSU range scientist.