A return to fairly normal cattle markets is expected this fall, and cattle sales are predicted to be close to average, with the demand intact.
That’s the fall forecast from Troy Newman, market analyst with Ag Marketing Partners, in Courtland, Kansas, heading into the last month of summer.
“The economy, being a bit slow, is keeping the cattle market from really taking off,” Newman said. “Beef demand has held in there a little better than some have imagined, so maybe we will see better prices by the October to December timeframe.”
The biggest issue facing cattle producers, Newman noted, came from the shutdown of slaughter plants when employees developed COVID-19 at some Midwest plants.
“That just backed everything up,” he continued. “Feedlots had to hold cattle that were ready, which in turn slowed down feeders going into feedlots.
“For the most part, cattle placements into feedlots have normalized, and the number of cattle on feed is close to what it was last year.”
Also cautiously optimistic are managers of several livestock sale barns about this fall season at their Kansas and Nebraska sale barns.
Beatrice 77 Livestock in Beatrice, Nebraska:
Dennis Henrichs — manager
“It’s still early for fall, because of pasture conditions ... it looks as normal as can be. It’s going to be more about cattle prices than the coronavirus … Coronavirus is a problem — don’t get me wrong — but we have a big seating area for people. But low cattle prices ... they’re not very good right now. Fat cattle are not good. Investigation is still in progress into the packers, who are controlling the cattle industry, also controlling sale barn prices. Corona hasn’t affected our markets, as far as attendance,” Henrichs said.
Fairbury Livestock Company in Fairbury, Nebraska:
Larry Junker — owner/auctioneer
“We need to come up a vaccine to stop COVID, and we’ll get through it. My numbers aren’t as good as last year, because some fed them out instead of taking the money. But I think in September-October, we’ll be stronger. We’ve dealt with the virus long enough, that people need to eat, and people are ready to get to 2021,” Junker said.
Mankato Livestock in Mankato, Kansas:
Scott Greene — co-owner, alongside Kelly Bouray, Neil Bouray and Jon Russell
“We have a sale every Friday. I think numbers will be similar to previous falls. COVID was hectic for awhile — the market wasn’t very good. All we sell is cattle; 500 to 3,500 cattle a week. We sold 88,000 last year. Actually our summer sales have been bigger; buying more head per sale,” Greene said.
Marysville Livestock Inc., in Kansas:
Bill Keesecker — manager
“From the last two years ... our Thursday sales are finally coming back up. The cash and the speculation that the people are buying feeder cattle, I have a lot more confidence than last fall when the packing plant (Holcomb, Kansas) burned down. Going forward, the market should be a little stronger. I’m more positive about this fall and winter than I have in quite a while. I know we’ll have the numbers because there’s a whole lot of hope and encouragement with everything going on, even though it seems down. We still have buyers and we still have cows,” Keesecker said.
Will anything change (price-wise) because of COVID?
- Junker/Fairbury: “I’m hoping we’ve got a handle on it. I think demand and cattle prices will both be better.”
- Greene/Mankato: “I hope it doesn’t get cheaper. COVID is definitely not going to make it better.”
- Keesecker/Marysville: “If you look a lot, most have similar projections. I’d assume that everyone sees cash crops are up and will have more money this fall.”
Will they change how they conduct sales at local sale barns?
- Henrichs/Beatrice: “No change, but we’re doing social distancing with staggered seating.”
- Greene/Mankato: “No changes. For a while, we asked only buyers to attend-in March. Ever since, crowds are still smaller. Spectators are fewer. Crowds are staggered, anyway.”
- Keesecker/Marysville: “One thing we might have to go back to, is only allowing buyers in the barn, for social distancing. I hope we don’t get to that point. This is a public auction. Our online auction, LMA.com, has been great. There are times I’ll have 30-40 people bidding on it, during the sale.”
Last Friday’s cattle inventory report (July 24) showed the calf crop down one percent, Newman said: “So, not a lot different than last year.”
Newman said there are more market ready cattle than normal for this time of year in the feedlots (as of July 27) but that number should correct itself to being near normal by fall.