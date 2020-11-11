Connor Biehler joined the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Beef Extension as its newest educator in September, taking responsibility for providing 15 counties in southeastern Nebraska with research-based information and other resources.
Biehler hails from south-central Illinois where he grew up on his family’s livestock operation. He was also heavily involved in 4-H beef projects, he said.
He earned his Associate of Science in agriculture from Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois, before graduating from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in animal science.
Before earning his Master of Science with a focus in cow-calf and sire nutrition from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Biehler worked as a feed salesman in Oklahoma. He is obviously not averse to getting his hands dirty and doing the real work involved with cattle.
His office is at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center outside of Mead, Nebraska. Right now, Biehler is spending a lot of time “learning the system,” as he put it.
“Settling in is going great,” he said. “Mainly, I’m establishing contacts and developing structure.”
The biggest challenge Biehler faces is navigating the COVID-19 restrictions while trying to do a job that is primarily based on face-to-face interaction. That is the heart of most agribusiness, in fact.
“I like to do business personally,” he said. “I am trying to make contacts with local producers and see if we can meet within the university’s guidelines.”
He is also working on setting up a couple of virtual events before the end of the year. Perhaps a webinar series on cover crops and grazing cattle on them, he said.
Regardless, Biehler said that he is looking forward to building lasting relationships with the producers and communities in the area and helping them with ideas on providing an economical and safe product.
He invites anyone seeking more information about southeast Nebraska Beef Extension to follow his Twitter feed @BigRedBeefTalk. He can also be reached at 402-624-8007 or emailing cbiehler2@unl.edu.