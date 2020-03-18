Body condition scoring is one of the most valuable management tools at the disposal of the cattle manager. This one number gives us a direct indication of an individual cow’s previous plane of nutrition and future reproductive capability. Although the individual body condition scores are important, we do not necessarily manage individual cows, we manage groups of cows. Thus, it is important for us to look beyond the individual scores and look at the distribution of body condition scores within the herd.
If we have a herd (Herd 1) with an average body condition score of 5 that is essentially characterized by the classic bell curve, with a few thin cows (3.5’s), the bulk of cows in the middle (4’s and 5’s) and few overconditioned cows (7’s) everything is good.
Alternatively, we could have a herd (Herd 2) with an average body condition score of 5 that is essentially the result of a few thin cows (3’s) and some over conditioned cows (6’s and 7’s).
Body conditioning scoring also has more value when it is done on the same group of cows at multiple times during the production year.
If Herd 2 was scored at calving and had been previously scored at weaning and had an essentially normal distribution (similar to Herd 1), we need to ask ourselves what happened. Did we change anything?
Although these examples are somewhat extreme, they illustrate that we have to look beyond the individual body condition scores of cows at one point during the production year to get the most of body condition scoring.
A quick reference guide to body condition scoring may be accessed and downloaded at https://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF3230.pdf.
Justin Waggoner, Ph.D., is a beef systems specialist at Kansas State University’s Southwest Area Extension Office in Garden City, Kansas. For more information, contact him at jwaggon@ksu.edu.