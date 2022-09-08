Fifth generation Angus ranchers build on cohesive family legacy

It’s all in the family at Babcock Angus Ranch near Long Pine, Nebraska, as a brother and sister work diligently alongside their dad propelling a five generation cattle legacy.
Kyle Babcock and his sister Ashley Babcock work full time with Dad Bill at the ranch in Brown County; in the north central part of the state. As a fifth generation rancher, Kyle Babcock appreciates support from his wife Johanna and their three children: Millie, Liam and Henry. He also treasures working side by side with his dad. Mom, Teresa, is a nurse at the local clinic who helps on the ranch when she can.
It’s being surrounded by family and the lifestyle that the Babcocks love. Cattle are part of a tradition that spans generations.
All the aunts and uncles have cattle, Kyle said.
“When we have Christmas or another holiday, we’re talking cattle or looking at someone’s cattle all the time,” he said.
They focus intensely on momma cows. Every time they AI, all of the mating are meant to be heifers.
“Bulls are important, but good females make the cattle,” Kyle said.
If you have average females and you breed them to the best bull in the world, you’re still going to get average females, he said. So, their customer base gets top momma cows and a return on their investment more quickly.
The Babcocks do custom artificial insemination work together and sell semen. A veterinarian puts in 200 embryos in their cows each year.
At their bull sale, the operation sells “flush brothers,” which are full brothers with the same mom and same dad. It makes them more consistent.
“You could buy five bulls of the same mating from us, and each bull will sire more consistent calves,” Kyle said.
People are also reading…
It’s a financial investment for the Babcocks, but one they feel is worth it.
Babcock Angus runs 200 head of yearling breeding heifers, 500 momma cows and babies, and another 50 to 60 fall bulls and yearling bulls. They’ll have 2-year-olds at their next sale for the first time.
“They have been developed specifically for a 2-year-old program,” Babcock said.
The sale is held on the first Tuesday in February. The next sale Feb. 7, 2023, will be their eighth annual.
The registered Babcock Angus operation was founded in 2008, although the family has had Angus cattle since 1962 when Kyle’s grandpa bought his place. Kyle’s dad bought it from him.
“Grandpa Bill and Grandma Joann were third generation. Second generation were Grandpa Harry and Grandma Margaret. Margaret originated from Sweden. Her parents came over from Sweden in 1908 and Margaret was born in Nebraska,” Babcock said.
Margaret’s parents homesteaded the Johnson place just south of Ainsworth, Nebraska, which became known as Babcock Angus.
What Kyle enjoys most about the business is the people they deal with daily.
“Doing the herd tours, getting a late night text from people who tell us how much they enjoy their purchase. I enjoy the camaraderie and seeing the cattle grow and develop,” he said.
Weather, always a key factor, can be tougher than the bulls.
“From 2019’s ‘bomb cyclone’ that flooded us, to this year’s drought that’s hitting our hay crop almost to the level of 2012,” Babcock said weather is always factored into the equation. While the 2012 fires started in the month of July, this year, fires began in April.
Managing through weather and other challenge, the Babcocks lean on support of family, all working closely together to benefit their cattle.