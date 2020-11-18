Jesse Fulton, who most recently worked for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, will serve as the new Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator.
The position is a partnership among the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Cattlemen, and the Nebraska Beef Council. The Beef Quality Assurance Program provides information and resources to beef producers and consumers related to practices throughout the production process, mainly related to animal health and welfare, food safety and product quality.
“I am extremely excited to be here in Nebraska working to help cattle producers,” Fulton said in a news release. “I want cattle producers and haulers to see the program as a badge of honor and to know that we recognize that they are doing their part to ensure a safe, wholesome product for beef consumers everywhere.”
Fulton has spent the past five years as the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association director of producer education. In the role, he assisted in the development of National Beef Quality Assurance educational materials and training programs and managed the National Cattlemen’s College, Cattlemen’s Webinar Series, and the 2016 National Beef Quality Audit. He also conducted both in-person and virtual workshops for producers on a wide range of topics including business best practices, improving herd health and more.
“Jesse brings extremely relevant experience to this position, and he has demonstrated he is willing to work hard and think outside the box to help producers succeed,” said Clinton Krehbiel, head of UNL’s department of animal science. “We’re thrilled to have him on board.”
Fulton has a master’s degree in animal science from South Dakota State University. He received his undergraduate degree, in animal and agricultural science, from Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky.
Fulton replaces UNL associate professor Dr. Rebecca Funk, who has served as interim Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator since June.
Fulton’s appointment took effect Nov. 2. He is based at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff. For more information on the Beef Quality Assurance program, visit bqa.unl.edu.