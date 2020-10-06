With seed companies leading the charge in plant-based gene editing, Dr. Clint Nesbitt, the senior director of science and regulatory affairs at Biotechnology Innovation Organization, said that animal gene editing is the next major frontier in agriculture.
During the Animal Health in the Heartland virtual symposium Aug. 19, Nesbitt discussed how animal biotechnology – specifically gene editing – is being regulated in the U.S. and why it has to change.
As it stands, Nesbitt said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has final control and regulatory authority over animal gene editing while the U.S. Department of Agriculture has some rights over regulatory processes for plant-based gene editing. However, Nesbitt’s problem with this doesn’t stem from the fact that the FDA is the regulatory body, but rather how the agency defines the newest processes.
In what Nesbitt says are archaic definitions, the FDA classifies any gene-editing process done on an animal as a “drug.” Inside the FDA, the Center for Veterinary Medicine is the official ruling body over gene editing and the review process for discussing gene-edited process is less than transparent, he said. It’s a six-step process of reviewing edits that could each take up to 180 days.
“Each of these reports is negotiated with the FDA individually and each has subset reports with the FDA,” he said.
While most regulatory bodies are required to layout, in detail, how the process will go, Nesbitt said he’s found that the FDA review of a new product is quite subjective.
“You really can’t know what the process is going to be like until you’re actually in the process and even then you can’t see the full review until it’s revealed a step at a time,” he said. “It’s odd, to say the least, and is something that no other country is doing to regulate these animals. It’s fair to say that no one is a fan of the way these things are regulated by the FDA.”
While the FDA struggles to figure out the best way to regulate the relatively new technology, Nesbitt said countries like Canada, Argentina and Brazil have opened their doors to companies looking to expand gene-editing research and product development.
Cassie Edgar, chairwoman of a regulatory law practice group at McKee, Voorhees and Sease, said that ultimately the unclear nature of the FDA’s regulatory practices will dissuade any company looking to do business in gene-editing animals.
“Until some of those questions are answered, it’s going to be difficult to drive investment,” she said.
Edgar was joined by Steve Brody, the Global Director at Genus, a biotech company. Their talk focused on the applications of gene-editing in animal health. Genus operates out of the U.S. and Brody said it’s their goal to use gene-editing to get rid of diseases.
“It’s our responsibility to help producers raise the healthiest animals in the world,” he said.
While Brody acknowledged the struggles of figuring out how the FDA would regulate gene-editing moving forward, he said the key to the success of gene-editing is the public’s perception of the newest agricultural practice. From their research, they found that the average consumer is more concerned over animal safety and food safety rather than the ethical nature of gene-editing.
“When you talk about animal health and welfare, that is the most important thing to consumers,” he said. “We can’t hide it in any way.”
Edgar said labeling gene-edited meat will become the standard.
“The legal requirements won’t be what dictates labeling in the market place,” she said. “It’s the consumers.”
While fixing the regulatory side may take a while, Nesbitt said that time isn’t on agriculture’s side. Gene-editing technology has advanced far more rapidly than anticipated over the last few years. To make the U.S. a better option for companies to work in, Nesbitt said eliminating the drug classification is the best first step to make.
Nesbitt said the clear alternative is to treat the animal as a patient, rather than the drug.
“It would go a long way to fix complications on how FDA oversees animals when it’s in a normal animal production system for commerce,” he said.
The more radical change Nesbitt would like to see is something that the USDA has proposed in the past — allow the USDA to regulate gene-editing when it comes to human consumption. The USDA currently regulates most agriculture practices and has requested the ability to also regulate animal gene editing.
Ultimately, any change has to be transparent, Nesbitt said.
“It’s not clear, transparent, or providing a good path to market (in its current form),” he said.