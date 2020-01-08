Feeding more protein than cattle need can get expensive. Alfalfa can be a less expensive protein source, especially if you feed just enough alfalfa to provide the protein your animals need.
Cattle often need extra protein when their winter diet is based on corn stalks, prairie hay, straw, or winter range. The protein supplement you chose is important, both in its effectiveness and its cost. Many cheap protein sources contain mostly urea and other forms of non-protein nitrogen. These supplements often are not used very effectively when cattle are eating mostly low energy winter forages.
Supplements containing mostly all-natural protein may be better. All-natural protein feeds the microbes in the rumen so they can digest more fiber from your forage. And many times the cheapest natural source of protein is alfalfa, especially when hay price is reasonable.
Keep costs down further by determining how much extra protein your cows actually need. Both a forage test for protein and a close estimate of how much your cows are actually eating are needed to be accurate. Then you can work with a local Extension educator, a nutritionist, or use your own skills to calculate how much more protein is needed.
Many winter forage diets need between one-half and one pound of extra protein per day. Since the forage test of your alfalfa will tell you how much protein it contains, you can calculate how much alfalfa to feed each day, or every other day, to keep cows healthy and productive. This could come from as little two pounds of hay when feeding high protein alfalfa to cows needing just a little extra protein to as much as eight to 10 pounds when using lower quality alfalfa to cows after calving.
It may not sound like a big difference, but when you feed just two or three pounds each day per cow, the savings add up fast.
Bruce Anderson is an Extension professor with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Reach him at 402-472-6237.