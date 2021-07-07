Help cattle through the heat with water, shade

Summer’s combination of heat and humidity on the central Plains means ensuring cattle have two important things: adequate shade and readily-available water to mitigate heat stress.

“During the summer, cattle consume five times their dry matter intake in water, so when they eat 10 pounds of feed on a dry matter basis, they’d need to drink 50 pounds of water,” said A.J. Tarpoff, beef veterinarian for Kansas State University Extension.

Shade also helps reduce heat stress in animals. Livestock feel solar radiation when it's hot and will seek lower lying areas and group up under trees. Too much close gathering however, increases heat output.

“We need to make sure there’s enough to go around for the entire group, which is typically about 20 square feet per animal,” Tarpoff said.

Mitigating heat stress in cattle typically refers to cattle in a dry lot setting. When cattle are standing in a dirt pen during the summer, the surface of the pen will be significantly higher than the air temperature.

“When the ground temperature is above the body temperature of the animals, the animal will absorb that heat from the ground,” said Brett Melton, a livestock production extension agent with K-State in Concordia.

Shade also reduces the surface temperature of pens and reduces solar radiation of cattle under the shade. Shade structures that use netting or fabric as a sun shade can minimize heat stress.

At Kansas State University, Tarpoff and his team are testing starting cattle at their background facility using shade and ‘no shade options to determine impacts on water consumption and on two different diets.