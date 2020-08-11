Cattle have always been an integral part of Nebraska. Historian John Carter called the land a “Garden of Eden” for cattle, with “clean, plentiful water and grass as far as the eye can see.”
It was these natural resources that provided the underpinning for the cattle business in Nebraska to thrive just after the American Civil War. With the demand for beef at a peak due to the need to feed the thousands of Native Americans being held on reservations, the time was ripe for anyone with a desire to start a herd.
Unfortunately, the steers being brought in from outside the state weren’t the best quality. They were of a tough, lanky breed that had what it took to survive but didn’t bring the quality cuts of meat desired by consumers on the east and west coasts.
To fulfill that demand, cattlemen looked to the Hereford breed to introduce valued genetics that would produce marbling in the ribeye muscle, as well as other traits highly valued by cattle breeders. According to Hereford ranchers, no other breed of cattle has contributed more to the success of the state’s beef herds.
According to The Hereford in America by Donald Ornduff, “throughout the 1870s the Hereford gained strong footholds in Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and Texas, then some of the largest cattle states, with the abundance of free grass, transportation and central markets.”
To take advantage of Nebraska’s central location and access to the railroad, cattleman Alexander Hamilton Swan convinced a group of business associates to invest in the Omaha Stockyards in 1883. This catapulted Nebraska to the top of the beef producing world. Corn-fed Nebraska Hereford beef was soon in demand around the world.
But after more than a century of unqualified success with the Hereford breed, the industry began to shift in favor of what are known as “blackhide” cattle, such as Angus. Many believe that hide color has been the determining factor of quality more than any other element.
“Blackhided cattle were prominent initially because black-hided continental cattle were imported and were larger than the current Hereford, Angus and shorthorn breeds in America,” said Mary Ridder, co-owner of Ridder Hereford Ranch in Callaway, Nebraska.
According to some cattle breeders, this somewhat institutionalized practice has methodically excluded the genetics that breeders had spent generations developing. This, and a trend toward straight-breeding in commercial herds, has marginalized several breeds and created a loss of heterosis, said professor Matt Spangler, beef genetics specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He began working with the American Hereford Association through various research and Extension projects in 2009.
“The Hereford breed represents an important source of genetics to the beef industry,” Spangler said. “It can be a valuable contributor to a crossbreeding program to gain heterosis and has several key advantages compared to some other breeds.”
Hereford genetics bring time-proven benefits to the table for the cow-calf sector, the feedlot sector and the food industry. Especially when crossed with Angus cows, said Galen Frenzen, owner of Frenzen Polled Herefords in Fullerton, Nebraska.
“The Angus-Hereford cross gets the biggest heterosis kick,” Frenzen said. “It provides long-term success of cow-calf operations; more than most producers realize.”
As any cattle breeder will tell you, the centerpiece for any herd is a good sire. Nebraska Hereford historian Linda Teahon said: “You start with a really good bull.”
Frenzen has been involved with the breed since his father bought him and his brother their first Herefords for FFA in 1956. His herd sires include Frenzen Crown Royal C25 and Frenzen Dynamic D44.
A study conducted in 2007 by Kansas State University and the American Hereford Association at the Circle A Angus Ranch in Iberia, Missouri, documented the datum of which Frenzen spoke. The study measured the advantages in profitability, cash flow, herd size and retained female fertility and longevity of using Hereford genetics on commercial Angus cows.
Spangler said from a selection standpoint, the Hereford suite of EPD — expected progeny differences — include more traits related to cow longevity than some other breeds do. In terms of breed comparisons, data would suggest that they are also more conservative in their lactation potential. In low-feed environments, this can provide an advantage in terms of energy required for maintenance and production.
“The impact of heterosis on fertility and reproductive longevity should not be ignored,” Spangler said. “Although an ‘old’ tool, it is still a very valuable one and one that may not be utilized to its full potential in many commercial herds.”
Producers don’t know the value of heterosis in their herd until they lose it, Frenzen said. The more you lose heterosis, the more health issues you will see, he said.
Not just a cattle breeder, he also judges livestock. He said he has seen too many problems with club calf cattle.
“I’ll see too many unsound feet and legs on the bulls, especially Angus,” Frenzen said. “It’s frustrating.”
Fourth-generation Hereford rancher Matt Wieden said the three differences he has seen between Hereford and Angus bulls is do-ability, docility and longevity. He said the Hereford can do more with less and live in extreme environments. Their maternal attitude and temperament is more conducive to cow-calf operations, and a Hereford bull will outlast an Angus bull.
“Herefords beat Angus every day of the week,” Wieden said. “It’s a joke that the Hereford breeder will die before his bull. Besides, Angus like to fight and bite.”
Ridder, who has been in the cattle business for about 50 years, said she wouldn’t want to own bulls that had an average breeding life of two years. After she and her husband, John, use their sires, they sell them to other purebred or cow-calf ranchers and they go several more years.
“We calve 11 to 13-year-old cows every year,” Ridder said. “It costs a lot to grow a heifer to calving age at two, so keeping her in the herd as long as she is productive is a dollar and cents plan.”
People used to ask Frenzen “how come you’re still raising Herefords” due to the trend to blackhide cattle. He said he knows that the Hereford breed is extremely important to the Nebraska cattle industry.
“It all comes back to genetics,” Frenzen said. “The Angus doesn’t do anything in moderation.”
That is great for marbling, but marbling doesn’t just go to the ribeye, it goes everywhere else too, he said. He said he has seen cattle that die from heart issues, such as hardened arties or congestive heart failure.
“Even if you do everything right, two weeks before they are to ship, they can lay down and die from heart issues,” Frenzen said.
That could be one of the reasons many ranchers are coming back to the reliable white face, Wieden said. Ridder agrees, stating that the genetics of the Hereford have proven themselves. Something the vagaries of the market can’t overshadow.
“We have a saying here: In the pasture, at the feedlot, on the table — nothing works like a Hereford,” Ridder said. “We love Herefords in the pasture, feeders love their feed efficiency because they are substantially fewer days on feed, and eating Hereford beef is like none other.”
Frenzen said other cattle producers are starting to realize this. He said if you want to see what the cattle industry is doing, go to the National Western Stock Show in Denver and watch the seedstock. A few years ago, he said he was lucky to sell 15 Hereford bulls a year. This year, he has sold 30 bulls.
“It’s still tough to get people to switch over,” Frenzen said. “I thought about giving some of them a free bull just to get them to try it and realize the benefits.”