A new company based out of Bancroft, Nebraska is offering a newer solution to those seeking hay storage and livestock confinement.
Midwest Hoop Confinement, owned and operated by Auston Darnell, sells customized steel-framed constructs that can serve either purpose. The concept isn’t new, but the building material used by MHC is, and it is superior to previous models, Darnell said.
“The I-beams we use are hot-dipped galvanized,” he said. “That makes them more durable than wood and better than painted rust-protected steel, which can chip.”
Darnell knows about what he speaks. His father, Brook Darnell, sold and constructed the previous incarnations. Brook Darnell Construction has been in business for 20 years; for the last 15 years they have sold and constructed hoop confinement buildings.
Auston worked for his dad since he was 15 years old. Now in his 20s, he has branched off into his own business. But, he still works with his father. When MHC closes a deal, BDC does the construction.
Midwest deals primarily in cattle and hay storage structures, Auston said. The 10-foot I-beams are used to frame the structure which is then covered in a tarp. They can range from 30 feet wide to 180 feet wide.
“And as long as you want to go,” he said.
Hay structures are less expensive than livestock confinement because of the construction time involved. The company is very experienced in putting up cattle structures, he said.
“We can have a 30-foot by 50-foot up in four of five days,” he said. “A 50-foot by 400-foot structure takes about 35 to 40 days.”
In fact, the company is putting a cattle building of that size up in Emerson, Nebraska at this time, he said. These usually have awnings for the feed area, too. If anyone is thinking about installing one of these structures, he recommends 40 square feet per head of cattle.
Midwest sells hoop barns across the United States, but DHC only builds those sold in the Midwest. Their first building was erected in Pender, Nebraska.
The structures are insurable, Auston said, but they are taxed differently. They can be considered temporary buildings and that offers tax benefits, he said.
For more information visit Midwesthoopconfinement.com.