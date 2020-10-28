At Ruggles Angus, everyone has an important role to play when it comes to cattle and all the duties that come with a farm and livestock operation.
“We love the cows,” Kelcy Ruggles said. “It’s something we all do together. Our family is committed to raising high-quality cattle and serving our customers’ every need.”
Jeff, his wife Kelcy, and their children — Glenn, Taylor and Grant — are truly a family-centered cattle business. Jeff’s grandparents — Glenn and Velma started the farm and livestock operation located near McCook, Nebraska in the 1930s. From this union, were born three children: Myrna, Gayle and Rick – Jeff’s father.
“I have lived two places my entire life — here and three miles up the road, and we have always had cattle,” Jeff said.
Kelcy, one of 10 siblings in her family, hails from a small farm near Imperial, Nebraska. Her parents, the late Larry and Nancy Tinkham installed her love of agriculture and the rural lifestyle. Kelcy and Jeff met at Tri-State Livestock Commission in McCook, Nebraska that is managed by Gayle Ruggles, Jeff’s uncle. Kelcy earned her associates degree in animal science from Beatrice and interned with Rocky Mountain Sire Services in Colorado. Then she came back and worked at Nebraska Bull Service in McCook for 14 years before being home full time helping with the operation.
While Ruggles Angus is managed primarily by Jeff and Kelcy, the entire Ruggles family is involved with an extended farming, trucking and sales businesses. Jeff’s brother Jim runs the truck shop in McCook called Ruggles Trailer Sales. Jim and his wife Lori have three children: Natalie, Cassidy and Jacob.
Jeff’s sister Jennifer does the administrative work for all the Ruggles’ family businesses while her husband Brandon Hoyt dispatches and drives truck. Brandon and Jennifer have three children — Ashlyn, Kasyn, and Kyler.
Jeff’s parents, Rick, and Tracy, keep busy with their children and grandchildren, and Rick is often found driving his truck hauling cattle or machinery.
“My dad was forward thinking enough to get us all something to do growing up,” Jeff said. “He kept us separate so we weren’t under each other’s feet all the time, but still all together. That’s how we became a diversified family business. Jim’s strength was mechanically working on equipment, mine was cattle and my sister has the office skills to support the family businesses. It’s separate, but we’re all in it together.”
At Ruggles Angus, Jeff and Kelcy’s children can be found helping in the daily tasks. Kelcy said their oldest, Glenn has really become a full-time employee during the COVID pandemic. He runs the feed truck, helps with calving and fixes fence, among other chores.
“He really enjoys working with the tractors, equipment and farming side of things,” she said. “He’s a huge help.”
Their daughter Taylor moves cows on horseback, helps chute side and assists with vaccinations or anything to do with the cattle. Both parents agreed that Taylor has nearly earned a spot next to her mom in the AI barn and is very interested in the embryo transfer process.
“The cattle are Taylor’s passion,” Kelcy said.
All of the kids show in 4-H, and Glenn serves as treasurer of the McCook FFA Chapter. While Grant is just 9, he is all hands-on-deck with the cattle, too. He recently got his own horse and loves being part of the crew.
“It’s hard to explain what we do to the kids unless they can live it and see it, so everyone is involved,” Kelcy said. “They understand the effects of a winter blizzard or the urgency of a backward calf and know that these things don’t happen from between 8 to 5.”
Jeff is proud to see the kids highly involved.
“It’s a great life for the kids,” he said.
“You can often find us on ranger rides checking calves,” Kelcy said. “We really enjoy what we are doing out here.”
Ruggles Angus began in 2015 when Kelcy and Jeff bought the registered cows. They had a commercial Angus herd started by Gayle and Rick. When this opportunity came along, they sold the commercial herd and bought the 500 head of registered cow herd from Mill Bar Angus, owned by Mick and Marlene Cox out of Hayes Center, Nebraska.
“Our breeding philosophy is to breed for superior females. It all starts with the cow,” Jeff said.
He liked what he saw from Mill Bar genetics in their commercial cow herd. At Ruggles Ranch, they are focused on commercial cattlemen in their program and Jeff said they want to make sure they are making a great cow.
“We breed them to perform in the real world,” he said.
Ruggles Angus cattle can be found all over the country — from Montana to Texas, Oregon to Illinois and even New York state. Kelcy said their desire was to build a consistent business. To that end, they continued along the same path as Mill Bar Angus, “if it’s not broken don’t fix it.” They kept the sale date as the fourth Friday in January at Tri-State Livestock.
The Ruggles sell around 130 bulls each year and feature bulls from about a dozen sire groups with opportunities to purchase full siblings, half and three-quarter brothers.
Along with the bulls, they sell replacement heifers. They utilize DNA testing by Angus GS and all EPDs are genomically enhanced for greater accuracy. They freeze brand bulls for permanent identification and yearling and carcass data is available on sale day.
Cattle are sold with a first breeding season guarantee, and Ruggles Angus offers free wintering and delivery nationwide after April 1.
Jeff said he’s honored to be able to work with high caliber animals. They own the dam of the Mill Bar Hickock — No. 1 for semen sales at ABS the past three years. They have a lot of females out of Hickock, and the cows are at the top of their program.
“It’s some of the best of the best,” he said. “It’s neat to work with animals that will do what these animals will do.”
The Ruggles are also using two bulls directly out of their program, as they sold the first sons out of “McCook” in last year’s sale and are looking forward to calves from last year’s high-selling bull “Charisma” to hit the ground this January.
“The bulls are developed with the commercial cattlemen in mind at our place,” Kelcy said. “The cows are managed the same way we would have handled our commercial cows, running on summer grass until corn stalks become available for winter grazing.”
It’s also a very people-oriented business.
“I enjoy delivering the bulls after the first of April. It’s very enjoyable to get to meet all the customers and talk with them,” Jeff said.
“We have great customers and do our best to give them the service we would want,” Kelcy added.
Kelcy and Jeff said family, customers, and their employees (who are like family) make all the difference. Dave Wolcott has been with the Ruggles for a decade and Kelcy calls him a true “asset.”
“You don’t have to tell him what to do. It gets done,” Jeff added.
Kansas native Thane Barker joined from Heartland Cattle Co. in McCook, bringing skills for freeze branding.
Jeff and Kelcy said time and again, how important people are to Ruggles Angus and how much they love what they do.
“To me there is nothing better than living out here,” Kelcy said. “I wouldn’t choose a different way to raise the kids. It’s great to live in a rural community where they can learn to get the job done. No matter where they go, these experiences will help them down the road.”