Innovative PV system powers poultry buildings

Solar power visionaries Renewable Solar LLC out of Monroe, Nebraska, have finished installing a first-of-its-kind network in Colfax County, Nebraska.
Nebraska’s first livestock facility that is powered by a self-generating, grid-connected, photovoltaic system with a 100% offset for electric power usage was recently set up for Midland Feeders’ new poultry structures. Midland, located just north of Schuyler, is part of the Costco feeder production organization.
The 300-kilowatt system has the potential to produce enough electricity, using solar energy, to compensate for all of the potential electrical needs of the poultry barns, said A.J. Kush, owner of Renewable Solar.
“It is part of a stronger electric grid approachment,” Kush said. “Cornhusker Public Power District is progressing to meet the requirements of their local customers and livestock producers.”
