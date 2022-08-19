Integrity is at the core of Bowlin Cattle Company

For Dale and Karen Bowlin, owners and operators of Bowlin Cattle Company, integrity is at the heart of everything they do.
Integrity in their operation. Integrity in their genetics. Integrity in their cattle and perhaps above all else, integrity in themselves.
“You cannot compromise integrity,” Dale Bowllin said.
The Bowlins have been raising Angus and Simmental Angus cross bulls on their Cody, Nebraska ranch for more than 30 years. Throughout that time, the couple have become passionate about breeding cattle that have a phenotype to match the genotype.
That is, they want the animal to look as good as its genetics say it is on paper.
They want to breed an animal as close to ideal as you can get, the couple said. And they want a whole herd, not just one.
Oftentimes, cattle at the top of the Angus breed for carcass traits aren’t very pretty to look at, Karen Bowlin said.
But at the sale barn, the way an animal looks is the first thing a buyer sees and they will often buy a bull based on its appearance, even though its genetics might tell an entirely different story. Their goal is to create a herd of cattle with top quality carcass genetics that have the deep-bodied, easy-keeping look, with great feet, and a solid maternal index. Customers can trust and depend on Bowlin genetics to bring them the type of bulls that will improve all aspects of their herd over time. Not just an immediate bump in weaning or yearling weights.
The phenotype does not always represent the genotype.
Translation: what you see is not always what you get.
The Bowlins are out to change that.
Through a rigorous selection process and culling their herd very intensively, the Bowlins have created a herd they are proud of both visually and genetically.
“We’ve sold some cows that other people would probably think we’re crazy for selling,” Dale Bowlin said.
But in order to dramatically increase quality, any cattle that didn’t have the phenotype the Bowlins wanted were let go.
It’s why the couple spends the long, cold Nebraska winter pouring over bull sale catalogs, trying to find the perfect combo of the phenotype they want along with growth, maternal, docility and carcass traits.
Docility is a big one, Dale Bowlin said.
High docility equates into low stress animals which leads to better cuts of meat with more tenderness, he added.
It’s why they handle their cattle as quietly as they can, in good, clean facilities.
They also have genomic data on every single one of their cattle, which the Bowlins say gives their expected progeny differences (EPDs) all that much more integrity. That information then influences which breeding females they will select.
Bowlin Cattle Company is nestled in the Nebraska Sandhills. With rugged terrain, extreme heat in the summer and extreme cold in the winter, the cattle they raise are naturally hearty.
“If cattle can make it here, they can make it anywhere,” the Bowlins said.
The ranch is where Karen Bowlin grew up, originally belonging to her grandfather. The couple has three grown daughters, Robin, Jodi and Kelli, and four grandchildren, Adalin, Gus, Heston and Boone. The Bowlins dedication to family, faith and community is clearly evident to any who encounter them.
The Bowlins are dedicated to 4-H and haven’t missed a county fair in over 30 years. They regularly help area 4-H members show cattle, even though their own children are grown.
“It’s been really fun showing kids that cows are really pretty lovable,” said Karen Bowlin.
The couple speaks openly about their faith, adding that helping the kids show their cattle for 4-H gives them an opportunity to not only share their love for livestock, but allows them to share their faith as well.
Dale Bowlin serves as a part-time pastor at the Eli Church, a country congregation just up the road 17 miles from the ranch.
“That’s probably the most important aspect of our lives,” he said.
A love for the Lord. A love for their cattle and a commitment to integrity in all they do.
That’s Bowlin Cattle Company.
Bowlin Cattle Company has a bull sale the fourth Saturday of February. They expect to have about 50 bulls at the 2023 sale which will be held at Valentine Livestock in Valentine, Nebraska.