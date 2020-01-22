American producers may soon be looking to their own farms for a viable market on hemp.
As research data begins to flow on the many potential uses for the newly approved crop, producers are discovering two primary benefits for their livestock — CBD oil and hemp seed. Farmers and ranchers in America are using both products on their animals with reportedly positive results, the oil for physical maladies and the seed for its nutritional advantages.
“There’s great promise here,” said Geoff Whaling, National Hemp Association chairman. “Now that (hemp) is approved, universities like Cornell and Colorado are really studying it.
“Major veterinarian centers are looking at this too, like Pennsylvania State, not only from an agronomy standpoint, but also a human and animal safety perspective.”
The science of CBD
Spearheading the movement to legalize hemp throughout America, Whaling said clinical research has already confirmed that CBD oil is beneficial for people who suffer from epilepsy, particularly Dravet Syndrome. This rare and devastating form of epilepsy begins during infancy and — due to the nature of the frequent and severe seizures — requires constant care of the patient, whose life expectancy is greatly reduced as a result.
Hope for Dravet Syndrome patients came in June 2018 in the form of Epidiolex, a cannabidiol treatment that Whaling said reacts with a human’s endocannabinoid system to function as an anti-inflammatory and neural protectant.
Here’s how it works:
Within the human body are millions of cannabinoid receptors — molecules that receive stimuli and in turn cause a response within a cell, which ultimately becomes a physical reaction or change within an organism. Of the two currently known types, CB1 receptors are found mainly in the central nervous system, which accounts for the stimulating effects of marijuana. However, upon discovering the CB2 receptors, scientists determined them to be located primarily on immune cells.
Much like a puzzle, CB2 receptors join with ligands — signaling molecules, such as the cannabinoids in CBD oil. This new compound spurs a reaction within the immune cell, which results in the anti-inflammatory effects that CBD oil users have experienced.
Fortunately, for man’s best friend, this same science applies to animals — most mammals, birds, reptiles and fish also have endocannabinoid systems.
Animals and hemp
Putting theory to practice, Whaling said he helped fund a study in Colorado wherein 30 dogs were given various amounts of CBD oil. While the researchers worked to determine adequate dosage, Whaling chuckled that “the dogs were just running around having a good ol’ time.”
Gunhee Park, founder of Populum — a CBD oil company with locations in Omaha, Nebraska and Tempe, Arizona — said that since releasing a line of CBD oil products for animals last fall, he’s discovered that furry house-dwellers aren’t the only animals feeling like new again.
“Over the past year, we’ve been surprised to find customers who are purchasing it for their horses,” Park said, “and unique animals, such as llamas and alpacas, as well.”
Park added that Populum’s line of CBD oil products for animals was driven by customer demand — monthly subscribers, who comprise the bulk of Populum’s customer base, requested via survey that the company begin offering pet-friendly CBD oil options for an array of pets and farm animals.
“Horses are often turned to pasture because of joint and inflammation problems,” Whaling noted. “I have high hopes for the benefits that CBD can bring to the equine industry.”
Though large-scale use of CBD oil isn’t cost-effective yet, Park said positive growth in education, awareness, and product availability will contribute to making CBD oil more affordable in the future for consumers with greater needs, like cattle ranchers.
The livestock industry, however, is already witnessing the advantages of hemp seed, which has a slew of nutritional benefits. A complete source of protein, plus its rich values of fiber, fatty acids and several important minerals, hemp seed meal and pellets have made their way into animal feed with impressive results.
In a 2015 study from University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, researchers confirmed that adding hemp seed and oil to laying hens’ feed increased the omega-3 fatty acids in the egg yolks. After just four weeks, the hemp significantly improved the omega 6 to omega 3 ratio in the eggs, as well.
Whaling said he’s also aware of producers in the cattle industry who have observed increased protein and marbling in the meat after including hemp seed and stock into their feed.
Stressing that hemp products are not yet FDA-approved for consumer use on animals, Whaling said that he looks forward to the results of ongoing research efforts that began in earnest after the USDA domestic hemp production regulations were released Oct. 29, 2019. Hopefully, he said, it will lead to expedient approval and regulation measures for both humans and animals.
“There’s great interest from consumers and end users who want to see the benefits, and the research is a necessary step that I think everyone would agree is important,” Whaling said. “The FDA is there for a reason — to protect the interests and wellbeing of humans, pets, and animals in the supply chain.”
