The Nebraska Simmental Association’s stated mission is to promote SimGenetics across Nebraska. They have been successful in doing so, especially in the SimAngus crossbreed.
There are about 110 members of the NSA. To keep the genetics ball rolling, the association has formed a junior component for younger cattle people. This group is the Nebraska Junior Simmental Association.
The participants are generally the children of senior members, multigenerational cattle producers that are interested in working in the family business. Through the junior association these young people are exposed to various aspects of the trade.
Tyler Thompson is a trustee in the NJSA. The 16-year-old is the son of Randy and Sharon Thompson of Blair, Nebraska, and attends Blair High School. He is member of both the 4-H and FFA.
Thompson and his family are relatively new to the cattle business. They are first generation ranchers and have been raising Simmentals for about five years.
He also just got involved in the NJSA in the last three years. Thompson’s primary duties as a trustee, he said, are putting on the shows and working when needed.
Thompson plans on following in his parents’ footsteps and becoming a full-time rancher. He also plans on becoming an NSA member. He said his favorite part of being in the NJSA is being around the people in the group.
Taylor Falkenstine of Franklin, Nebraska, is the secretary of the NJSA. She is the daughter of Jay and Kathy Falkenstine and is a fourth generation rancher on both sides of her family. Her father is a member of the Nebraska Simmental Board.
“My family has been involved in the cattle industry my entire life,” she said. “I have been a member of the NJSA for seven years; starting in 2013 when the AJSA Junior Nationals were held in Lincoln.”
Falkenstine, 18, is currently attending Kansas State University where she is studying animal science courses and working in the pre-veterinary medicine option.
She enjoys being secretary in the NJSA, she said. Falkenstine was first elected to the post in 2017. After a year serving as a trustee, she was re-elected as secretary in 2019.
“I like the role of a secretary because it isn’t quite as serious as president or vice president,” she said. “But it holds a significant amount of importance in the organization.”
Her favorite part of being secretary is interacting with and supporting NJSA members and keeping the group aware of current happenings in the industry at the state and national level. While attending Franklin Public Schools, Falkenstine was a very active member of the FFA chapter there.
She served as an officer of the chapter for three years and earned accolades in state-level competitions. In 2017, she earned fourth overall in veterinary science at the state convention. In 2019, Falkenstine was named a Nebraska Star Finalist in the area of production.
Her two younger sisters are also members of the NJSA. She plans on staying in the organization until she ages out to work with her parents and mentor her sisters. After that, she wants to go into the livestock industry herself.
“I plan on having my own herd of Simmental and SimAngus cattle,” Falkenstine said.
Natalie Trauernicht is another officer in the NJSA. She serves as the news reporter. Trauernicht, 16, is the daughter of Scott and Denielle Trauernicht of Wymore, Nebraska. She currently attends Southern High School.
Her family just marked its 50th year in the cattle business. She is a third generation cattle producer. Her father has served two terms on the NSA board. Trauernicht has been an active member of the NJSA for the past six years.
“However, I have been involved with the NJSA for the last nine years with my older sister, Lauren,” she said. “It has been a family affair for us.”
Trauernicht is in her second term as news reporter. It was the first office she held in the organization. After that, she went on to serve as a trustee and held other offices. But returned to reporter.
“Right from the start I knew that I really wanted to dive right in and embrace everything the NJSA had to offer,” she said. “I have been exposed to many experiences through my involvement in the NJSA.”
One of those experiences has impacted Trauernicht’s future plans in the livestock industry. She discovered a passion for sales and marketing during a sales talk competition. This contest includes the junior members preparing and presenting a sales pitch on one of their animals. Either one that they have brought with them to the show or a picture of an animal they have at their farm.
“I won the sales talk competition at the 2018 National Simmental Classic in Minnesota,” Trauernicht said. “My future plans include staying active in our family seed stock operation.”
For now, she is happy working in the junior organization and is busy with her other agriculture-based pursuits. Trauernicht is a member of the Riverview Junior Stockmen 4-H Club and is a charter member of Southern’s FFA chapter.
Regardless of what else she will be doing in the near to distant future, she knows they will include the NJSA. Trauernicht said she wishes to continue in the group and serve as a leader and guide for younger generations. Eventually, she will be a member of the NSA, she said.
“There are just so many opportunities to meet new people, travel, make connections and just expand my knowledge of cattle,” Trauernicht said.