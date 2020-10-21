Mounting uncertainties about the efficacy of a commonly used antibiotic for cattle have Kansas researchers working overtime to find an answer.
In a new study conducted this summer, Kansas State University veterinary student Lauren Herd evaluated how effective chlortetracycline (CTC) is in controlling bovine anaplasmosis — an infectious blood disease commonly spread by ticks and biting flies. Herd’s faculty mentor, Kathryn Reif, K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine assistant professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology, said the second-year vet student’s research findings will be a vital step in honing the industry’s weapons for the ongoing battle against the notorious “anaplas.”
“It’s expensive for a producer to provide medicated CTC feed to an animal,” Reif said. “If they’re going to undergo that expense, we want to make sure it’s working.”
Anaplasmosis — which causes severe anemia and death in cattle — is widespread in Kansas, and evaluating control and management strategies for this disease, including use of antibiotics like CTC, is a main focus of Reif’s research in the Reif Lab at K-State. During a study on anaplasmosis two years ago, Reif and her colleagues in the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory found that about half of Kansas beef cattle herds are actively affected. The infection rate jumps to 80% in the eastern third of the state, according to Reif.
With no fully licensed vaccine on the market, ranchers are reliant on antibiotics to minimize disease spread — and with calves, who can be silent carriers, disease spread is all too easy.
“We think CTC is working, but we don’t know if it’s working that well and we also don’t know if it’s working equally well across different strains,” she said.
As the only FDA-approved antibiotic currently available to treat anaplasmosis, Reif said it’s important to note that CTC is only indicated to control active infections. It is not indicated to prevent transmission or clear an infection of the anaplasmosis pathogen from an animal.
“When a producer uses CTC to control (anaplasmosis) in their herd, what they’re really doing is trying to ensure an animal that’s already infected doesn’t re-flare with clinical disease,” she said.
Furthermore, any cattle that recover from acute anaplasmosis become persistent carriers of the pathogen, making the animals vulnerable to re-infection when their immune systems are taxed, i.e. calving, estrus, temperature extremes.
That’s the big question of Herd’s summer project — is clinical anaplasmosis prevented by CTC during transient periods of immunosuppression in anaplasmosis-carrying cattle?
To get a better understanding at the cellular level, Herd and the research team began the study by infecting calves with two different strains of anaplasmosis. As Reif said they suspect some of the active contemporary strains have evolved resistance to CTC, they used a historical strain and a contemporary strain for this study.
Once the calves surpassed the clinical anaplasmosis infection stage and became carriers, Herd’s team induced immunosuppression and simultaneously treated some of the animals with CTC. The control group was left untreated. Throughout the next phase of research, Herd monitored the animals twice daily to determine if any of the calves were developing a renewed clinical anaplasmosis infection.
The team watched for clinical signs of an infection; anemia often presents as weight loss from refusing to eat or drink, and weakness or coordination issues, which often cause cattle to fall behind their herds. Jaundice in the skin and eyes can also be more easily identified in light-skinned cattle. Severely anemic cattle can be aggressive, as well, and pregnant cows may abort. Other signs include labored breathing, rapid pulse, fever, lesions and constipation.
Under the microscope, Herd closely examined blood samples to see whether the calves were regenerating red blood cells to fight the infection or the anaplasmosis strain continued to replicate.
“If CTC is doing its job, then the animal shouldn’t experience an increased amount of anaplas,” Reif explained.
With her fellowship for the project now complete, Herd is working on compiling the data. The results of her research will be published in a scientific journal, Reif said, and disseminated to the veterinarian and producer stakeholder community, as well. She added that some of the information will also act as preliminary data for federal grants, and will contribute to the anaplasmosis research goals of the Reif Lab, which includes collaborations with other research groups across the nation.
Reif commended Herd for her diligent work on the 12-week research project, a project selected for funding by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research’s Veterinary Student Research Fellowship to Address Global Challenges in Good and Agriculture. As a member of the Veterinary Research Scholar’s Program, Herd’s anaplasmosis research supplemented some of her ongoing livestock research initiatives, as well as her career path, Reif added.
“I think this has opened (Lauren’s) eyes into what research entails, and given her a lot of hands-on experience,” Reif said. “She wants to specialize in livestock medicine — this gave her an opportunity to work on a disease that she’s likely to see in her practice.
“I think it’s pretty neat to be able to work on a study regarding a disease that could have some pretty immediate or short-term implications for the stakeholder community, as well.”