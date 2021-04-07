Livestock Calendar - 4/9/2021

APRIL
9 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
9 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
9 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder and Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
9 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
9 Wahoo Livestock, Special Grass Cattle Sale along with Weekly Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
10 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
10 Hebbert Charolais Bulls, 39th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.
10 Hilltop Simmentals, Spring Turnout Sale, Worthing, SD
12 West Point Livestock Auction, Special Back to Grass All Class Feeders, West Point, Neb.
13 Creighton Livestock Market, Weighup Special, Creighton, Neb.
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
14 Dybdal Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Laurel, Neb.
14 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow & Pairs Sale w/ Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
14 Albion Livestock Market, Feeder Sale, Albion, Neb.
14 Huss Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
15 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
15 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
15 West Point Livestock Auction, Regular Auction, West Point, Neb.
16 Burwell Livestock Market, Mitchell Blk Angus Bull Sale & Special Bred Cow Auction, Burwell, Neb.
16 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Calving Bred Cattle Sale, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota
16 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Pair Auction, Lexington, Neb.