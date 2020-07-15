JULY
17 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle, Burwell, Neb.
21 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Feeder, Atkinson, Neb.
21 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
22 Albion Livestock Market, Annual BBQ Sale, Albion, Neb.
22 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Fall Calf & Yearling, Bassett, Neb.
22 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow Cow/Calf Pair & Stocker & Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.
23 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
23 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, Neb.
23 West Point Livestock Auction, Cattle Sale, West Point, Neb.
24 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
29 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.