OCTOBER
16 Burwell Livestock Market, Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
16 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
16 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
17 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
17 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
19 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Raymar Angus Dispersal Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
20 Pender Livestock, Special Yearling & Calf Sale, Pender, Neb.
20 Philip Livestock, Special All-Breeds Calf Sale, Philip, SD
21 Albion Livestock Market, Regular Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
21 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cows & Pairs, Bassett, Neb.
21 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Black Hided Calf Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
21 Sheridan Livestock, Weighup Cows & Bulls & Special Feeder Cattle, Rushville, Neb.
22 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
22 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
22 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
22 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
23 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Spring Calf Auction, Burwell, Neb.
23 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
23 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
23 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
24 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
24 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
27 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Montana Calves, Columbus, Neb.
29 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Char-X, Valentine, Neb.
NOVEMBER
1 Triangle J Ranch Annual Harvest Select Female Sale, Miller, Neb.
5 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
7 Hilltop Simmentals, Dakota Ladies Fall Female, Worthing, SD
12 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf feat. Non-weaned & Weaned, Valentine, Neb.
19 Hague Angus Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Crawford, Neb.
20 Poss Angus, Inaugural Female Sale, Scotia, Neb.
20 Warner Beef Genetics, Opportunities Production Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
23 Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
DECEMBER
13 Bruhn Cattle Co Incredible Female Sale, Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Neb.
14 Cross Diamond Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, Neb.