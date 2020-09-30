OCTOBER
2 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
2 Burwell Livestock Market, Weigh Ups, Burwell, Neb.
2 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Yrlg & Fall Calf, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
2 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
3 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
3 Grand Hills Charolais Dispersal Sale, Eaton, CO.
3 Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus/September Farms Sweetest Cherries on the Prairie Female Sale, Smith Center, Kan.
6 Philp Livestock Auction, Special All-Breeds Calf Sale, Philip, SD
5 Gateway Genetics Pierce, Neb. Online Fall & Heifer Sale Online at SC Online Sales
7 Albion Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
7 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, Neb.
7 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
8 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
8 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
8 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
8 West Point Livestock Auction, West Point, Neb.
9 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
9 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
9 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Yrlg & Fall Calf Sale & Weighup, Ft Pierre, SD
10 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
10 Wahoo Livestock, Horse & Tack, Wahoo, Neb.
10 New Direction Sale, Sloup Simmental Farm, Staplehurst, Neb.
12 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Yearling & Fall Weights, Valentine, Neb.
15 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Char-X, Valentine, Neb.
16 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
22 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
27 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Montana Calves, Columbus, Neb.
29 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Char-X, Valentine, Neb.
NOVEMBER
1 Triangle J Ranch Annual Harvest Select Female Sale, Miller, Neb.
5 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
12 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf feat. Non-weaned & Weaned, Valentine, Neb.
23 Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
DECEMBER
13 Bruhn Cattle Co Incredible Female Sale, Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Neb.