OCTOBER
23 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Spring Calf Auction, Burwell, Neb.
23 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
23 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
23 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
24 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
24 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
26 Elgin Livestock, Calf/Yearling/Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, Neb.
27 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle, Atkinson, Neb.
27 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Montana Calves, Columbus, Neb.
27 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
27 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Pairs & Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, Iowa
27 Philip Livestock LLC, Special All-Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Philip, SD
28 Bassett Livestock, Special Calves & Yearlings, Bassett, Neb.
28 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Blk Hided Calf Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
28 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
28 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, Neb.
29 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
29 Denison Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa
29 Ogallala Livestock
29 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Char-X, Valentine, Neb.
30 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, Neb.
30 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
30 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf & Yrlg Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
30 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
30 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
30 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Socker & Feeder w/Red Angus Section, Ogallala, Neb.
31 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
31 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Calf & Video Auction, Ericson, Neb.
NOVEMBER
1 Triangle J Ranch Annual Harvest Select Female Sale, Miller, Neb.
2 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, Neb.
5 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
7 Hilltop Simmentals, Dakota Ladies Fall Female, Worthing, SD
12 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf feat. Non-weaned & Weaned, Valentine, Neb.
19 Hague Angus Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Crawford, Neb.
20 Poss Angus, Inaugural Female Sale, Scotia, Neb.
20 Warner Beef Genetics, Opportunities Production Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
23 Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
DECEMBER
5 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Anselmo, Neb.
13 Bruhn Cattle Co Incredible Female Sale, Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Neb.
14 Cross Diamond Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, Neb.