OCTOBER
9 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
9 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
9 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Yrlg & Fall Calf Sale & Weighup, Ft Pierre, SD
10 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
10 Wahoo Livestock, Horse & Tack, Wahoo, Neb.
10 New Direction Sale, Sloup Simmental Farm, Staplehurst, Neb.
12 Elgin Livestock Sales, Yearling Steers & Heifers/Weigh Cows & Bulls,
Elgin, Neb.22
12 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Yearling & Fall Weights, Valentine, Neb.
13 Creighton Livestock, Cow/Calf Pairs, Yearlings & Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
13 Atkinson Livestock Market, BBQ Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
13 North Platte Stockyards, Anniversary Calf Sale, North Platte, Neb.
13 Philip Livestock Auction, Special All-Breeds Calf & Yearling, Philip, SD
14 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Calves & Yearlings, Bassett, Neb.
14 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Blk Hinded Calf Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
14 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf, Feeder & Pairs, Kearney, Neb.
14 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
15 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
15 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
15 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
15 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Char-X, Valentine, Neb.
15 West Point Livestock Auction, Regular Sale, West Point, Neb.
16 Burwell Livestock Market, Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
16 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
16 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
17 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
17 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD18
22 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
27 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Montana Calves, Columbus, Neb.
29 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Char-X, Valentine, Neb.
NOVEMBER
1 Triangle J Ranch Annual Harvest Select Female Sale, Miller, Neb.
5 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
7 Hilltop Simmentals, Dakota Ladies Fall Female, Worthing, SD
12 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf feat. Non-weaned & Weaned, Valentine, Neb.
19 Hague Angus Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Crawford, Neb.
23 Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
DECEMBER
13 Bruhn Cattle Co Incredible Female Sale, Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Neb.
14 Cross Diamond Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, Nebr.